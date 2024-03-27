Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been making headlines with their secret love life for quite some time. Now, it seems they no longer need to say anything more about it.

According to a report from Great Andhra, both actors have apparently tied the knot in secret today at a temple in Telangana. The report suggests that the couple got married at Sri Ranganayakaswamy temple in Srirangapuram and will soon officially announce it via their social media handles.

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari tie the wedding knot

Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been seemingly together since they worked on the Telugu film Maha Samudram in 2021. Although the duo has never officially announced their relationship status, they are often seen together on various occasions.

The beautiful couple is frequently spotted together at events and often features on each other's social media, expressing affection for one another. In 2023, Siddharth even posted a tribute to Aditi, referring to her as his partner.

The post read, "Isn't she lovely? Happy Birthday partner. Thank you for being. All the pixies in all the worlds. Fly around sprinkling dust in your grace. Incantations and giggles fill the air. All in wait of a smile on your face. Be you be true. And thank you. For showing us. It always, without fail, takes two."

Siddharth’s Workfront

Siddharth was last seen on the big screen with his much-acclaimed drama thriller called Chithha. The film, produced by the actor himself was directed by SU Arun Kumar and was well appreciated by the audience. The film features the loving relationship shared by an uncle and his niece who gets kidnapped and how the uncle sets off to find her.

The actor is next set to appear in the Shankar film Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role which is expected to release this year. Furthermore, Siddharth is also playing the lead role in the film The Test which also has Madhavan and Nayanthara in prominent roles.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s lineups

Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in 2023 for the Amazon Prime web series Jubilee which featured Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, and many more in prominent roles. The series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane was well loved by many.

The actress is next set to feature in the lead role for another web series called Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar which is created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The series is based on the lives of tawaifs who were in Heera Mandi at Lahore during the Indian independence movement against the British Raj.

