Have Shruti Haasan and her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika broken up?

As many already know, actress Shruti Haasan has been dating doodle artist and illustrator Santanu Hazarika for quite a long time. The couple were often seen together on social media platforms or at functions together, spending some lovely moments.

It looks like there could be trouble in paradise, and their romantic relationship might be coming to an end. Rumor has it that things aren't going well between them, and they've been living apart for about a month now.

What adds fuel to this news is that both Shruti and Santanu have stopped following each other on their official Instagram handles. To add to the speculations, Shruti has even removed their couple photos from her account, leaving us all wondering about the state of their relationship.

Are Shruti Haasan and her BF Santanu Hazarika not dating anymore?

To make matters even more uncertain, the actress recently temporarily disappeared from her social media accounts. Shruti Haasan is usually quite active on Instagram, where she enjoys engaging with fans and sharing videos on her stories. However, she disappeared from the social media scene for a while, only to return with her usual cheerful and energetic self.

Announcing her presence back online, the actress wrote in one of her Instagram stories, “It’s been a crazy ride, learning so much about myself and about people.” While there hasn't been any official news about the actress and her boyfriend's relationship, it appears that things may not be going smoothly between them.

We reached out to Shruti Haasan’s team regarding the same. However, we are yet to hear from them.

Shruti Haasan’s Workfront

Shruti Haasan was last seen in 2023 with the Prasanth Neel directorial film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The film was a massive success in theaters and is highly anticipated for its sequel titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam.

Moving ahead, Shruti Haasan is set to collaborate with actor Adivi Sesh for their film Dacoit: A Love Story. The upcoming action drama directed by cinematographer Shaneil Deo, tells the tale of two estranged lovers who are forced to unite once again for a series of robberies.

Furthermore, the actress is also rumored of being a part of the film Toxic starring Yash in the lead role, and Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. However, an official confirmation about both films is yet to come in.

