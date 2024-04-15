Shruti Haasan to join Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171?

As many people already are aware, director Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to collaborate with superstar Rajinikanth for their next film tentatively called Thalaivar 171. The film which was announced last year is set to begin shooting soon, with major updates set to come along the way.

As per the latest buzz, it seems that actors Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj are set to be part of the film. Though an official confirmation is yet to arrive, it would be a delight to see Shruti sharing the screen with the superstar for the very first time. Moreover, the actress had recently released a music video called Inimel that also featured Lokesh Kanagaraj in the leading role.

Are Shruti Haasan and Sathyaraj a part of Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171?

The official promo video of Thalaivar 171 is expected to be released on April 22nd, which would also provide the official title of the film as well. Previously, Lokesh had done the same promo video title reveal for his films Vikram and Leo starring Kamal Haasan and Thalapathy Vijay respectively. Moreover, it was recently revealed that the shoot of the title reveal was already finished with Rajinikanth.

Furthermore, the flick has also been buzzing with rumors for quite some time now. It is speculated that actor Ranveer Singh would also be making a cameo appearance in the film which is adding to the anticipation of the Rajinikanth starrer.

Rajinikanth’s next

Superstar Rajinikanth is next set to arrive on the big screens with his next film Vettaiyan directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel. The action thriller flick is said to revolve around an ex-police officer who sets out to unveil a mystery surrounding him.

The film also features actors Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many more in key roles. The movie is musically crafted by Anirudh Ravichander and has been announced to be released in the month of October this year. Moreover, during a recent media interaction, actor Fahadh Faasil had also conveyed that his character in the film would be a humorous one alongside the superstar.

ALSO READ: Benz: Raghava Lawrence's next to be produced by Lokesh Kanagaraj; first look poster OUT