It’s time to forget the days of barely-there makeup looks. A bolder and browner revolution is sweeping the world of cosmetics, and the leading ladies of the Indian entertainment industry are at the forefront of this change.

Get ready to ditch the pastels and embrace the earthy allure of bold brown. We're talking shimmering lids, dramatic kohl, and rich, matte lips – all guaranteed to turn heads and make an impression.

From Alia Bhatt's glamorous take and Deepika Padukone’s dramatic look to Shruti Haasan's goth-inspired drama, and more. Let’s prepare to be dazzled by the versatility and captivating power of brown makeup. Are you ready? Let’s dive right in and get inspired.

6 actresses who perfectly embraced the brown makeup trend:

Alia Bhatt’s bold brown eyeshadow look:

The 31-year-old actress typically prefers a more understated approach to her makeup choices. However, she recently decided to break away from her usual routine and embrace a brown-themed makeup look to complement her sleek black pantsuit.

This fashionable ensemble consisted of a well-fitted blazer featuring a striking deep V-shaped neckline, paired with long pants that boasted dramatically flared edges. To enhance the overall look, she added a touch of elegance with a bold brown shimmery eyeshadow and a subtle nude lipstick.

Deepika Padukone’s smudged brown shadow:

The Jawan actress was recently spotted in a stunning pristine white saree designed by the talented fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The embellished halter neck blouse paired with a sheer drape was truly breathtaking.

To complement the look, she opted for a bold makeup style with smudged brown eyeshadow, creating an overall amazing appearance. Our jaws dropped in awe!

Ananya Panday’s subtle brown eyelids:

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress’ always brings excitement to her makeup game, with a fresh and Gen-Z-approved style that matches her super stylish fashion choices. Recently, she amazed us with a stunning yellow mini-dress that perfectly accentuated her curves.

The off-shoulder design and unique hue beautifully complemented her complexion, but what truly elevated the entire look was her classy makeup. Ananya won our hearts with her subtle metallic brown eyelids and nude lipstick.

Janhvi Kapoor’s simply bold makeup look:

Janhvi Kapoor is known for her fearless fashion choices and she never shies away from making a bold statement. Recently, she stunned everyone with her impressive sense of style by donning a long black gown that exuded elegance and allure.

Her off-the-shoulder outfit gave off Morticia Addams vibes, and she complemented it with a striking makeup look. Janhvi opted for a mesmerizing brown cut-creased eyeshadow and a beautiful brownish-red lipstick that left us in awe.

Rashmika Mandanna’s metallic brown look:

The Animal actress was recently spotted in a stunning black saree, paired with a cropped blouse featuring broad straps and a plunging sweetheart neckline that accentuated her toned waistline.

Her glamorous makeup, including metallic brown eyeshadow and glossy lipstick, added to the overall look.

Shruti Haasan’s matte brown lipstick:

The Veera Simha Reddy actress is truly India's goth queen. She recently donned an elegant and incredibly bold sheer black gown that exuded drama. The figure-hugging silhouette allowed the diva to showcase her curves, while the wrap-around and ruched details enhanced the overall appearance.

The ultra-sexy ensemble was complemented by a glamorous makeup look featuring precise black eyeliner and a gorgeous matte dark brown lipstick.

So, are you feeling inspired to ditch the subtle and go bold with brown makeup?

Which one of these classy brown makeup looks is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

