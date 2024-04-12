One of the most essential things for the modern generation is to always look aesthetic, no matter the occasion. We always tend to go all out, embrace different types of aesthetics, and even jump on different trend trains to serve the fiercest fashion statements, one after the other. Even aesthetic outfits from our favorite celebrities’ wardrobes always inspire us to reach unmatchable standards of fashion perfection.

From Deepika Padukone’s corporate core outfits and Alia Bhatt’s mob wife ensemble to Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s fairycore finesse and Kiara Advani’s Barbiecore OOTN, we’re obsessed with these aesthetic outfits. So, why don’t we check out some different outfits for some different types of fashion aesthetics 2024 inspiration?

Top 13 different types of aesthetics that you must try in 2024:

Mob wife aesthetic:

Mob wife aesthetic is all about wearing high fashion finesse outfits with a side of luxurious streetwise sass. These usually include dark-colored outfits with sultry twists and even bold statement accessories.

Alia Bhatt recently followed this aesthetic trend in a black well-fitted pantsuit that featured a blazer with a deep V-shaped neckline and loose pants. She added chunky accessories with a dark makeup look to complete the look. Love her sexy aesthetic outfit.

Barbie core aesthetic:

Barbie core is a super trendy aesthetic that stems out of our love for Barbie dolls. This femme and fabulous all-pink outfits with hues of vibrant color. From pink clothes and accessories to pinkalicious makeup looks.

Kiara Advani recently made a case for Barbiecore in a classy all-pink bodysuit, which was also elevated with shimmery pink sequin work. This was completed with sassy boots and some pink lipstick. We love this 2024 aesthetic.

Coquette core aesthetic:

Coquette core has actually been there for a long time and it’s all set to make a grand comeback. From everything hyper-feminine like bows, frills, and laces. It’s basically everything girly, romantic, and playful.

Mouni Roy recently jumped on the coquette core trend train in a beautiful black dress with a corseted silhouette. The dress had bow straps to give things a twist. She also added contrasting white bows with her hairstyle to complete the look. We love her cute aesthetic outfits.

Gothcore aesthetic:

Gothcore is one of the most freaky and fabulous fashion trends out there. Gothcore is a fusion of gothic rock, gothic metal and hardcore punk with a side of glam goth merged into it. It’s all about letting your inner gothic chic out with a dark color palette.

Shruti Haasan is the Indian goth goddess. She recently made our hearts skip a beat in an aesthetic look with a black net top with a matching bralette paired with matching faux leather pants, a dark makeup look, and vintage layered accessories.

Soft girl aesthetic:

Soft girl aesthetic is frankly the exact opposite of the gothcore aesthetic. This aesthetic is all about embracing florals, and pretty pastel colors with overly feminine ensembles. People also go with subtle makeup looks for this one.

Triprii Dimri recently gave us a taste of this aesthetic in a long calf-length modi dress with pretty bright colors and a beautiful floral print on it. She added a subtle makeup look with minimalistic accessories, and we love her choices.

Gen-Z aesthetic:

If you’re thinking about going for sassy looks with comfortably oversized clothing, minimalistic and simplistic picks with basic accessories, boots, chunky sneakers, and basic makeup looks with a touch of lip gloss or lip oils, you’re talking about the Gen-Z aesthetic.

Nora Fatehi often follows this aesthetic and she recently gave us proof in a cool outfit that featured pink oversized cargo pants which were paired with a plain black full-sleeved and high-neckline top. She also added basic accessories and sneakers to complete the look.

Vintagecore aesthetic:

If you’re thinking about an aesthetic that is full of nostalgia because it takes a look back at a bygone era, it’s gotta be the vintagecore aesthetic at play. It’s all about clothes and accessories from the 60s or 90s aesthetic with old makeup and accessory trends.

Sara Ali Khan recently paid an ode to the past in a beautiful polka-dotted saree with a pink base that gave a vintage aesthetic. She added a dramatic puffed-up hairstyle with a side flick, minimalistic makeup, and pearl earrings to complete the look.

Old money aesthetic:

The Old Money Aesthetic is a luxurious and timeless style that talks about everything classic. From clothing to chic accessories and subtle makeup looks, this aesthetic is all about panache. It’s understated luxury at its best.

Who better to serve understated luxury than Katrina Kaif? She recently wore a spectacular blush pink Manish Malhotra saree with delicate work on the borders and the blouse. She also kept it classy with her accessory choices. Love her aesthetic outfit.

Mermaidcore aesthetic:

Have you ever wanted to be like the Little Mermaid and belong to a beautiful kingdom under the seas? This aesthetic is all about outfits that can make you feel and look like mythical sea creatures with clothing, makeup, and hair.

Take Janhvi Kapoor’s strapless bejeweled blue gown as an example. She wore it with glossy makeup and sheer gloves. Every element of her aesthetic outfit literally screams mermaid, and we’re sincerely obsessed.

Party-ready aesthetic:

One of the most trendy, cool, shimmery, and undoubtedly classy aesthetics out there has got to be the party-ready aesthetic. After all this aesthetic is all about showing off what you got with the most hot and glitter-laden outfits with bold makeup looks.

Kriti Sanon recently gave us a very chic example of the party-ready aesthetic in a body-hugging ruched faux leather midi dress with a shimmery material. Its asymmetrical neckline and fiery slit were just perfect.

Fairycore aesthetic:

Have you ever wanted to into your favorite fairytales and just say bipity-bopoty-boo with some fairy dust? This enchanting aesthetic is inspired by fairies, fantasy, and everything in mother nature. It’s basically pure magic with a bit of fashion.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently wore a beautiful sheer green frock with delicate flowers all over it. This frilly dress with poofy sleeves and everything flowery beyond comparison was the perfect example. All that’s missing is the fairy wings!

Grunge aesthetic:

Much like gothcore, grunge has been here for ages. It’s making its grand comeback lately with the rise of androgynous clothing, and chunky boots as well as combat boots. Everything ripped, shredded, and just cool belongs here. Even dark colors in your makeup look are grunge.

Rashmika Mandanna recently served us grunge perfection when she wore a long and loose black asymmetrical gown with an oversized overcoat and glossy black boots. Her slick back hair and dark makeup look were also flawless.

Corporate core aesthetic:

Corporate core is all about embracing professional and work-appropriate clothes like collared shirts, flared pants, and even pantsuits with stylish and modern twists.

Just like Deepika Padukone’s recent all-black outfit that featured an oversized pantsuit with a full-sleeved blazer with matching wide-legged pants and stylish black pumps. She also elevated her with glam makeup.

So, what did you think of our list? Are you feeling inspired to take your fashion game to the next level by embracing trendy aesthetics in 2024?

Which one of these aesthetic styles is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

