As Thalaivar 171 teaser approaches, here's what we can expect from the Rajinikanth flick

The official title teaser of Superstar Rajinikanth starrer tentatively titled movie Thalaivar 171 is set to arrive today at 6 pm. The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director’s first collaboration with the superstar with expectations already running high.

Despite the filmmakers' hesitancy to disclose extensive information about the movie, the subtle clues and anticipation surrounding it are sufficient to thrill both fans and viewers. Below are a few things we can anticipate from Thalaivar 171.

Buzz surrounding Rajinikanth starrer Thalaivar 171

Upon the announcement of the official release date of Thalaivar 171's title teaser by the makers, anticipation and speculations were already running high. The initial promotional poster featured Rajinikanth in a fierce demeanor, sporting his trademark villainous smirk. Additionally, he was seen wearing a denim shirt, accessorized with a dog tag necklace, and adorned with multiple gold watches on his wrist.

Thalaivar 171 title teaser announcement poster:

Shruti Haasan playing Rajinikanth’s daughter and Sathyaraj joining?

Adding more excitement to the project, it is also expected that actress Shruti Haasan will be playing a key role in Thalaivar 171. Though an official confirmation is pending, there have been several speculations that the actress will be playing Rajinikanth's daughter in the film. It is worth to also note that Shruti and Lokesh had recently collaborated on a music video called Inimel together.

Moreover, there is also a buzz that actor Sathyaraj will also be playing a key role in the film, marking it as a reunion of both actors on screen after several years.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s use of silver kadas in films and title tease

Amidst the multitude of speculations and theories circulating, the director took to his social media platform to share a post. The image showcased the renowned actor's right hand, adorned with a cluster of intricately intertwined silver watches. Notably, the director once again incorporated the iconic silver kada into the ensemble, further emphasizing its significance for Rajinikanth.

For those who are unaware, up until now most of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s protagonists in films have worn the same silver kadas on their right hand. Be it Thalapathy Vijay starrer films Master or Leo and Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, the tradition has been followed for quite some time.

Moreover, the new poster of Thalaivar 171 shared by Lokesh also mentions in the caption, “D.I.S.C.O.” which may be linked to the film’s title. However, it seems that the tease will only be answered after the title teaser is released. Also, another poster was shared by the makers, where we can see the use of watches once again.

New posters of Thalaivar 171:

Hopefully, all the questions surrounding the buzz of Thalaivar 171 will be cleared once the title teaser releases today at 6 pm.

