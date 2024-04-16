The biggest asset any celebrity can have in today’s world is social media, thereby making it essential for actors and anyone in the media eye to maintain a healthy social media presence. Actress Shruti Haasan, who is known for her significant social media presence, recently kept herself away from Instagram.

Yesterday, Shruti took to Instagram and posted a string of stories, updating her fans on how life has been these past few weeks.

Shruti Haasan makes a return to social media after going MIA

She posted a selfie with the caption, “Missed me? Sorry I’ve been MIA (Missing in Action) turtles. Was doing me things for once.”

Channelling her inner spirits, Shruti spoke about how she’s eager to bring the post eclipse Aquarius energy into the world while she heals things. Further talking about her learnings during this break, Shruti said, “It’s been a crazy ride, learning so much about myself and about people.”

The Salaar actress further shared how she’s at a stage in her life where she is re-figuring and re-configuring who she is. Speaking about the same, she urged her fans to never be sorry for all that they are and wish to be.

Thanking all her fans on Instagram, Shruti wrote, “I just want to thank you my beautiful turtles for all your love and this beautiful mad fun community we share.” She ended her inspiring chain of thoughts saying life is beautiful and weird, always filled with magic.

Shruti Haasan on the work front

Shruti Haasan was last seen in magnum opus Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire opposite Prabhas. After a successful 2023, the actress will be seen in quite a few promising projects in 2024 as well. She will feature in the sequel to Salaar Part 1, titled Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan has backed out from ‘The Chennai Story’ directed by Philip John. Meanwhile, she will be seen in Yash’s upcoming film Toxic. However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited.

Besides, she is also reportedly in talks for a Rajinikanth film, tentatively called Thalaivar 171. The film is being helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

