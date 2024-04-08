Allu Arjun Birthday: Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi to Nani; Celebs extended their wishes to Pushpa star

Pan-Indian heartthrob Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor is celebrating his 42nd birthday and to make this special day more joyful, makers of Pushpa have released the first teaser of Pushpa: The Rule.

The teaser has showcased Allu Arjun in a new saree look, which is commendable for an artist. The die-hard admirers have praised the actor for his high-octane aura and also congratulated him for pulling off such a role with ease.

Meanwhile, celebrities including Jr. NTR, Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi, Nani, and others have also wished the actor on his birthday and for his magnificent journey in the industry.

Here's how celebs have wished the Pan-Indian heartthrob

Jr. NTR took to his X account and wished the actor happiness and success. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Bava @alluarjun. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success.” Alia Bhatt also took to her Instagram story section and wrote, “Happy birthday @alluarjunonline!!!! What an outstanding teaser!!!!”

Nani also took to his social handle on X and shared his excitement for the glimpse of Pushpa. The actor wrote, “Glimpse of #pushpa2 is mad. Only suku sir can come up with this stuff. Only bunny can make it fly like that. Happy Birthday brother @alluarjun.” Later, Allu Arjun also took to Nani's comments section and expressed his gratitude for Nani liking the teaser of Pushpa 2.

Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi also took to his X handle and extended his wishes to the iconic star for his birthday and for mass entertainer Pushpa: The Rule. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear Bunny @alluarjun ! Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! The #Pushpa2TheRule teaser is indeed electrifying ! Pushparaj will Rule!”

More about Pushpa: The Rule teaser

The first teaser unveils Allu Arjun in one of his most different appearances ever. The teaser shows Allu Arjun wearing a saree, as seen in the film's first look. The premise establishes a festival setting in which the iconic star assumes the form of a goddess and begins beating opponents as they charge toward him.

The glimpse becomes much more impressive when Devi Sri Prasad's background soundtrack is combined with a remix of Eyy Bidda from the all-time flick Pushpa: The Rise, which beautifully enhances the scenes with its picturization.

More about Pushpa: The Rule

In addition to Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rule stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Brahmaji, and others in crucial parts. Sukumar wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Y. Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. National Award Winner Devi Sri Prasad, who scored a record-breaking album with Pushpa: The Rise, has returned as music director for the sequel.

Pushpa: The Rule is scheduled to open in theaters on August 15th, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

