Allu Arjun embodies 'Fire', looks menacing in this new Pushpa: The Rule poster

The hype is unreal as the teaser of Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated Pushpa: The Rule is just hours away from being released to the public. To add to the excitement surrounding the teaser, the makers have now dropped an all-new poster from the film.

The poster features Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj, sitting on a custom throne made of gold. The top of the throne has flames rising from it, giving meaning to Pushpa Raj’s iconic dialogue “Pushpa ante flower anukuntiva?! Firee!” (Pushpa is not a flower, he is fire!).

Inside the flame, we can see Pushpa’s weapon of choice, the axe or two axes in this case. When observed carefully, it can also be seen that this symbol of the flame with the two axes has also become Pushpa’s logo, as seen on the containers behind him.

The much-awaited Pushpa 2 teaser will be out in Allu Arjun's birthday, April 8 at 11:07 AM.

Check out Allu Arjun’s unique fiery avatar in Pushpa: The Rule poster

Talking about the man himself, Allu Arjun looks menacing as Pushpa Raj with the colored streak of his hair, the fancy sunglasses, and a body covered with jewelry of every shape and size. There is of course the axe indicating that Pushpa has fully involved himself in the path of violence.

Compared to the first installment, Pushpa’s eccentricity has risen significantly, as seen by his choice of a flashy shirt, boxers, and the Kolhapuri chappals.

Behind Pushpa, we can see Jagadeesh Prathap returning as Keshava, Pushpa’s aide.

Previous posters of Pushpa 2: The Rule

More about Pushpa: The Rule

Apart from Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Brahmaji, and others in key roles. The film has been written and directed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Y. Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, who delivered a record-breaking album for Pushpa: The Rise, will return as music director for the sequel.

Pushpa: The Rule is all set to release in theatres on August 15th, 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada.

