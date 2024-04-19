Pushpa 2 lesser-known fact: Did you notice THIS big hint in Allu Arjun's Daakko Daakko Meka song from Pushpa: The Rise?

Allu Arjun's upcoming film titled Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The film helmed by Sukumar is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster flick Pushpa: The Rise. Since the release of the first look poster fans have been completely blown away by the look of Allu Arjun in the Matangi avatar.

But, did you know that director Sukumar has smartly given the hint of Allu Arjun's avatar in Pushpa: The Rise?

An interesting fact about Allu Arjun's Pushpa

The makers unveiled the first poster look on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday. In the poster, Allu Arjun resembles the look of Goddess Matangi's avatar in the Gangamma Thalli Jathara sequence. Director Sukumar smartly added the reference to Pushpa: The Rise' sensational track Daakko Daakko Meka.

In the song the lyrics from Verse 2 start with "Gangamma Thalli Jathara, Kollu Pottellu Kothara Katthiki Neththuti Poothara, Devathakaina Thappadhu Yera, Idhi Lokam Thala Rathara" which translates to English as "In the festival, to please a god chicken and sheep gets killed, The knife gets smeared with blood and even a goddess can't escape from a bait, This is the fate of the world."

This gives a hint that in the upcoming sequel of Pushpa, Gangamma Thalli Jathara is surely going to play an important role which is one of the most anticipated sequences since its teaser was unveiled and featured Allu Arjun in a never-seen-before avatar.

Watch Daakko Daakko Meka

More about Pushpa: The Rule

The sequel is set to pick up from where the first film ended, with an ensemble cast that includes Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap, and many others in pivotal roles.

Mythri Movie Makers, founded by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, is the film's producer. Pushpa: The Rule is set to release on Independence Day in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Watch Pushpa: The Rule teaser

How excited are you for Pushpa: The Rule? Let us know in the comments section below.

