Business Talk: Pushpa 2, Kalki, Game Changer, Devara and Indian 2 fetch Rs 450 crore from North India

Big-budget Pan India films from the South are ready to take the North Indian box office by storm. If all goes well, it looks like it is happening because distributors in North India keep their expectations high from films like Pushpa 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Game Changer, Devara, and Indian 2.

We say that because the NI rights for all the films mentioned above have been bought by the distributors at a crazy amount of Rs 450 crore.

AA Films buys the North Indian theatrical rights of Pushpa 2 for 200 crore

As per a source close to the development, Anil Thadani's AA Films has grabbed the North Indian theatrical rights of Allu Arjun's most awaited Pan India film, Pushpa 2. It's an advance deal, and AA Films has shelled out Rs 200 crore for it. The groundbreaking deal talks about the confidence the trade has in the film and the buzz it has generated even before the trailer's release.

“Pushpa 2 is the most awaited Indian Film of the year, and the records have come down crashing left – right – center as far as the pre-release business is concerned. Anil Thadani has paid Rs 200 crore (on an advance basis) to acquire the theatrical rights of this action-packed entertainer directed by Sukumar,” revealed a source close to the development. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Kalki 2898 AD's North Indian theatrical rights go for Rs 100 crore

Anil Thadani has released every Prabhas film in North India since Baahubali, so how could he let his next biggie pass? AA Films has the theatrical rights of the Prabhas-led movie, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, for Rs 100 crore on an advance basis.

Ram Charan's Game Changer sold for Rs 75 crore in North India

After RRR, Ram Charan's next film, Game Changer, is naturally carrying high expectations. It is another upcoming biggie whose theatrical rights for North India have been bought by AA Films. According to our industry sources, Anil Thadani has acquired the North India distribution rights of the film, which also stars Kiara Advani, on an advance basis for Rs 75 crore.

Anil Thadani gets Jr. NTR led Devara: Part 1 for Rs 45 crore

Jr. NTR has also become a huge name nationwide after the RRR phenomenon. His next film, Devara: Part 1, also starring Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, has been making news already, and trade is sure that it will do well upon release.

The North Indian distribution rights of the film have been bought by Anil Thadani for Rs 45 crore on an advance basis.

Kamal Haasan and Shankar's Indian 2 goes for Rs 25 crore to Pen Marudhar

Kamal Haasan and Shankar's much-awaited Indian 2 has been in talks for a long time now. The film will be released as Hindustani 2 in the Hindi market, and since the first part back in 1996 was a huge success, this one also has positivity around it.

Pen Marudhar has bought the North Indian distribution rights of the film for Rs 25 crore advance in addition to an MG of Rs 10 crore. There might be changes in the distribution of Indian 2, which arrives on June 14 in a clash scenario with Chandu Champion. Both Kalki and Indian 2 are two of the most awaited films of Indian Cinema, and the eyes are on the makers to make an official release date announcement shortly.

Note: Amounts compiled from our independent sources.

ALSO READ: Tuesday Box Office: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan keep low after crash on first Monday in India