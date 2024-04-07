PHOTO: Ram Charan and Upasana finally reveal face of daughter Klin Kaara as they visit elephant rescue camp

On April 7 morning, Upasana Konidela took to her social platform X and shared a picture from their recent Thailand vacation with her husband Ram Charan and daughter Klin Kaara as she revealed her face for the first time. She captioned the picture, “Thank you, Mr. C/Naana, for an incredible experience. Learned so much at the elephant rescue camp #bestdad.” In the picture, Ram Charan was seen holding a pipe in his hand while showering water on a baby elephant while Upasana was seen keeping her hands on the baby elephant while holding her beautiful daughter Klin Kaara as she looked towards the elephant elegantly.

For the picture moment, Ram Charan was seen in a black t-shirt and yellow shorts with a white cap and goggles that maintained his picture look while Upasana was seen in a white oversized t-shirt and black leggings. Klin Kaara on the other hand looked beautiful as she can be seen in a multicoloured frock. As soon the picture surfaced online, fans took to Upasana’s comments section and shared heart emojis after seeing Klin Kaara's face for the first time.