Pushpa Pushpa First Single Teaser OUT: Allu Arjun x DSP combo returns; full song to be out on May 1

The makers of Pushpa: The Rule have unveiled the promo of its first official track titled Pushpa Pushpa from the film and unveiled its release date. Read on!

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on Apr 24, 2024  |  04:49 PM IST |  3.2K
Pushpa Pushpa First Single Teaser OUT: Allu Arjun x DSP combo returns with a bang
Pushpa Pushpa First Single Teaser OUT: Allu Arjun x DSP combo returns with a bang (PC: Mythri Movie Makers)

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule is undeniably one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The action thriller has already garnered enormous hype after unveiling its teaser on the glorious occasion of Pan-Indian heartthrob Allu Arjun’s birthday. 

Now, in a recent update, to raise excitement more makers have dropped the promo of its first single titled Pushpa Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun in his Theggaedele avatar.

Pushpa: The Rule song Pushpa Pushpa promo out


On April 24, the makers of Pushpa took to their social media platform X and shared a video of their first song and wrote, “One chant will resonate all over #PushpaPushpa Lyrical Promo out now. #Pushpa2FirstSingle firing on May 1st at 11.07 AM.A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical. Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.” The music has been done by talented music composer Devi Sri Prasad.

About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: Mythri Movie Makers X
