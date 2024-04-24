Pushpa Pushpa First Single Teaser OUT: Allu Arjun x DSP combo returns; full song to be out on May 1
The makers of Pushpa: The Rule have unveiled the promo of its first official track titled Pushpa Pushpa from the film and unveiled its release date. Read on!
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule is undeniably one of the most anticipated releases of 2024. The action thriller has already garnered enormous hype after unveiling its teaser on the glorious occasion of Pan-Indian heartthrob Allu Arjun’s birthday.
Now, in a recent update, to raise excitement more makers have dropped the promo of its first single titled Pushpa Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun in his Theggaedele avatar.
Pushpa: The Rule song Pushpa Pushpa promo out
On April 24, the makers of Pushpa took to their social media platform X and shared a video of their first song and wrote, “One chant will resonate all over #PushpaPushpa Lyrical Promo out now. #Pushpa2FirstSingle firing on May 1st at 11.07 AM.A Rockstar @ThisIsDSP Musical. Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.” The music has been done by talented music composer Devi Sri Prasad.