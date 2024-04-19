WATCH: Allu Arjun spotted rushing to catch his flight from Hyderabad airport

Allu Arjun is finally ready to storm into theaters with his next release, Pushpa 2: The Rule this year. The film helmed by Sukumar is slated to arrive in theaters on August 15th of this year.

Recently, the stylish star was caught on camera catching a flight from Hyderabad. The actor featured himself in a casual airport look donning a maroon-colored T-shirt along with a black pant and sunglasses.

Check out the new airport look by Pushpa star Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun has always been a factor in improving his style quotient with his massive looks and stunning persona, be it on the screen or in real life. Even with a rugged local avatar like Pushpa, the actor has managed to steal the hearts of many with just the help of his unwavering charisma.

Talking about Pushpa, the film’s sequel which is set to release in a few months has already started to create records. In an earlier report, it was understood that Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule’s post-theatrical OTT rights have been bought by Netflix for a whopping amount. The new rate for the film’s OTT rights has set a benchmark record for all future films to come. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Pushpa 2: The Rule, written and directed by Sukumar features an ensemble cast of actors like Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more in the film. Most of the actors are set to reprise their roles from the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.

Advertisement

The film is said to be made on a huge scale and large budget, making it one of the most expensive Indian films to ever be made. The film’s music is crafted by Devi Sri Prasad who also made chartbuster tracks from the first installment as well.

Allu Arjun’s next

Allu Arjun has been speculated about teaming up with Jawan director Atlee for his next film. Though an official confirmation of the same is yet pending, there has been quite the buzz about the stylish star joining hands with Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander for their next.

Moreover, the actor is confirmed to team up with director Trivikram Srinivas for his next film as well which is yet to be titled. Along with that, it was also confirmed that the Bunny star will be collaborating with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a film in the future.

ALSO READ: OPINION: After films like Premalu, Bramayugam and Manjummel Boys, South Cinema looks forward to a recording-breaking 2024