WATCH: Allu Arjun spotted rushing to catch his flight from Hyderabad airport

Allu Arjun clicked as he jets off from Hyderabad; sports casual look at airport
Stylish star Allu Arjun was recently papped on camera as he was seen in Hyderabad airport, flying off to his next destination!
Allu Arjun is finally ready to storm into theaters with his next release, Pushpa 2: The Rule this year. The film helmed by Sukumar is slated to arrive in theaters on August 15th of this year.
Recently, the stylish star was caught on camera catching a flight from Hyderabad. The actor featured himself in a casual airport look donning a maroon-colored T-shirt along with a black pant and sunglasses.
Check out the new airport look by Pushpa star Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun has always been a factor in improving his style quotient with his massive looks and stunning persona, be it on the screen or in real life. Even with a rugged local avatar like Pushpa, the actor has managed to steal the hearts of many with just the help of his unwavering charisma.
Talking about Pushpa, the film’s sequel which is set to release in a few months has already started to create records. In an earlier report, it was understood that Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule’s post-theatrical OTT rights have been bought by Netflix for a whopping amount. The new rate for the film’s OTT rights has set a benchmark record for all future films to come.
More about Pushpa 2: The Rule
Pushpa 2: The Rule, written and directed by Sukumar features an ensemble cast of actors like Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more in the film. Most of the actors are set to reprise their roles from the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.
The film is said to be made on a huge scale and large budget, making it one of the most expensive Indian films to ever be made. The film’s music is crafted by Devi Sri Prasad who also made chartbuster tracks from the first installment as well.
Allu Arjun’s next
Allu Arjun has been speculated about teaming up with Jawan director Atlee for his next film. Though an official confirmation of the same is yet pending, there has been quite the buzz about the stylish star joining hands with Atlee and Anirudh Ravichander for their next.
Moreover, the actor is confirmed to team up with director Trivikram Srinivas for his next film as well which is yet to be titled. Along with that, it was also confirmed that the Bunny star will be collaborating with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a film in the future.
