Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha Reddy turns up the style quotient in metallic cord top and leather skirt combo, something you have never seen before

Allu Sneha Reddy is the wife of South’s most celebrated actor, Allu Arjun. While she herself is not a part of the film industry, her fashion choices have captivated our hearts. While Allu Arjun dazzles on-screen, Sneha’s fashion choices off-screen have earned her the title of a true-blue fashionista. She accompanies her husband to red carpet events and casual outings everywhere, and her fashion choices always win us over.

Allu Arjun's wife has served us looks in sarees, crop tops, dresses, you name it. Her sartorial choices often become the talk of the town, but this time Sneha has served us quite an out-of-the-box look that you might not have seen before. Let's decode Sneha's unconventional look.

Sneha Reddy’s unique look in black and gold

Sneha turned heads with her recent fashion choice, donning a striking metallic top coming from the shelves of designer Rimzim Dadu. Her top featured halter sleeves and it hugged her figure snugly. The top accentuated her curves and also offered a glimpse of her toned midriff.

What made Sneha's outfit stand out was the unique design of her crop top. Her crop top was crafted with meticulous detail and was adorned with metallic cords in black and bronze colors, intricately sewn in the form of waves. This artistic touch added an unconventional touch to Sneha's ensemble, setting it apart from the ordinary.

Sneha combined her unique metallic top with a stylish black leather skirt to create a stunning outfit. The skirt was snugly fitted at the waist and gathered in folds, making her frame look attractive. Below the waist, the skirt flared out gracefully, giving her outfit a dash of charm.

Reddy mixed and matched two different pieces to create a cohesive and edgy look and her outfit has all our attention.

Sneha’s make-up and glam

The star wife added the perfect final touches to her ensemble with meticulously chosen accessories and make-up. She added a touch of bling with golden earrings, rings, and spiral bracelet. For her make-up, the Pushpa actor’s wife opted for a classic yet glam look. She left her hair down, allowing her hair to cascade naturally. With a swipe of red lipstick, she added a bold pop of color to her lips.

Speaking of her flawless make-up, the base gave her complexion a radiant glow, while a hint of blush added a soft flush to her cheeks. Sneha opted for defined brows and nude eyeshadow which enhanced her features and looked nothing short of a diva. Her most recent ensemble serves as another example of her sense of style and ability to stand out from the crowd.

Sneha is not a part of the silver screen but she continues to make waves in the world of fashion. Whether she is donning a traditional saree or chic Western ensemble, she always exudes grace cementing her place as a true fashion icon.

