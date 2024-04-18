EXCLUSIVE: Pushpa 2 digital rights sold for 275 crore; Allu Arjun creates all time record

Just a day back, Pinkvilla exclusively reported how the North India Distribution rights of the Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2 have been acquired by Anil Thadani at a record price of Rs 200 crore on an advance basis. With the Allu Arjun film becoming a pop-cultural phenomenon among the cinema-going audience, there is an unheard demand for the film in the film circuits – from satellite, and digital to distribution – leading to the creation of all-time records.

Pushpa 2 creates an all-time record with the sale of digital rights

According to sources close to the development, the digital rights of Pushpa 2: The Rule have been sold to Netflix for an earth-shattering base price of Rs 250 crore, which can extend Rs 300 crore. “It’s a record deal for all languages, surpassing the previous best by a margin of approx. Rs 100 crore. Pushpa 2 is among the genuinely awaited Pan India films after Bahubali 2 and KGF 2, and all the stakeholders are confident to spike excitement on their respective platforms for the content,” revealed a source.

The source further added that the contract is variable based on box office performance. "The newer ways of dealing is to set a base price and then hike it linked to box office returns. The base price for the Allu Arjun film is Rs 250 crore, with kickers extending up to Rs 300 crore," the source concluded. The previous record holder for the sale of digital rights was SS Rajamouli directed RRR at Rs 170 crore.

Allu Arjun returns as Pushpa on August 15, 2024

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is all set to release on August 15, 2024. The makers announced the date with a glimpse of Allu Arjun as Pushpa, and are now all gearing up for the launch of other assets in the months to follow. The first Pushpa film did Rs 125 crore in Hindi in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and the hopes are on the sequel to rewrite the box office records.

The film is a DSP musical and also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The shooting is presently underway and the makers intend to call it a wrap on Pushpa 2 by end of May. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates

