Allu Arjun teases fans with BTS pic as he watches Pushpa 2 teaser; makers say ‘nation will go on high adrenaline rush’

The highly anticipated teaser of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule is all set to be unveiled tomorrow on the occasion of the Icon Star’s 42nd birthday. Adding to the already exciting environment surrounding the teaser of the film, Allu Arjun took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes picture.

The actor posted an exclusive image from the studio, with the caption, “ALL SET,” indicating that the teaser is all set for public viewing.

It looks like the makers are following the same trend as was employed for Pushpa: The Rise as well. The teaser of Pushpa: The Rise was also unveiled on Allu Arjun’s birthday in 2021. The only difference is that the teaser for the first installment was unveiled just a day before the star’s birthday, on April 7. This time around, the makers have opted to release the teaser on April 8.

Allu Arjun shares BTS picture of Pushpa: The Rule teaser

Actor Brahmaji, who played the role of a cop in Pushpa: The Rise, on his X (formerly Twitter) account, also posted a picture with Pushpa actors Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and director Sukumar.

Everything you need to know about Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule is an upcoming Pan-Indian film starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The film is a sequel to the 2021 released Pushpa: The Rise and will document Pushpa’s rule as the sandalwood mafia.

The film will also feature Brahmaji, Sunil, Anasuya, Jagadeesh, Dhananjaya, and others in returning roles. Much like the first installment, Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad will score the music for Pushpa: The Rule as well. Mythri Movie Makers producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Y. Shankar will return to their roles as producers.

Despite rumors of a potential postponement, the makers have repeatedly assured that Pushpa: The Rule will be released on its scheduled date of August 15, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam as well as Hindi. If everything goes to plan, the film will enjoy a long holiday weekend, ensuring a massive worldwide release in theatres.

