EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her character in Pushpa 2; pressure of working with Sukumar

Rashmika Mandanna is undeniably one of the most prominent and vibrant actresses in the country at present. Recently, the actress created history by becoming the first Indian to attend the CrunchyRoll Anime Awards in Tokyo. In fact, the actress was seen at the Mumbai airport just a couple of days back as she rushed to catch her flight for the island nation.

In the latest update, Pinkvilla was able to hold an exclusive interview with Rashmika Mandanna in Japan, where she opened up about her highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Not only did the actress speak about her character from the upcoming film, but also about reuniting with the cast and crew after three long years.

Rashmika Mandanna reveals Srivalli has lot more conflicts

Speaking about her character, Srivalli’s role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, she revealed that she is now Pushpa’s wife, and that it comes with a lot of responsibilities. She further added that the sequel has a lot more drama, and character conflicts and mentioned that there is a ‘lot more masala’ in the film as well.

Further, the actress also opened up about working with a perfectionist like director Sukumar, and mentioned that there are high expectations on the film, as well as the artists. She further said that it’s up to the artist as to how much they want to deliver, and said that her performance in Pushpa 2 has been the best that she did on a particular day.

Check out the full interview below:

Rashmika Mandanna says ‘it’s party time’ as she reunites with Pushpa team for sequel

Talking in the interview, the Animal actress opened up about how it felt reuniting with Allu Arjun, Sukumar and the rest of the team for the sequel. She mentioned that working for such a long time, the cast and crew had become really close, and so it just felt like home when they reunited for the sequel. The actress said:

“It starts feeling like home. Like, when you finished one film, and towards the end of the film you get really connected with the cast and crew, right, so when you have the part 2 coming, again you’re like ‘Hey, what’s up!?’ and you just, sort of like - it’s party time”

What we know about Pushpa 2 so far

Pushpa 2 is set to be the fourth on-screen collaboration between Sukumar and Allu Arjun after the Arya franchise and the 2021 film. The film also has Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil and more in crucial roles apart from the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Further, the film has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers while National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad composes the music for the film. The film is slated to hit the silver screens on Independence Day, 2024.

