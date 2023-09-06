When Anushka Shetty was called 'hot jalebi' by comedian Ali; his controversial remarks took Internet by storm

Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular and bankable actresses in the Telugu film industry. She made her debut in 2005 with Nagarjuna's Super and has been ruling the hearts of audiences with her impeccable performances. The actress maintains a very lowkey life, away from parties, social media, and controversies. However, in 2015, she had to face sexist comments by popular comedian Ali.

Comedian Ali's sexist remarks on Anushka Shetty received major backlash

During the audio launch of Anushka and Arya's Size Zero, Ali made a few sexist comments about Anushka Shetty. Ge called the actress 'hot jalebi' that everyone wants to eat. He also spoke about her thighs on the public platform. The comedian compared her thighs with Bollywood and South actress Sonal Chauhan.

Ali quoted saying, "You had asked the other girl (Sonal Chauhan) to slap her thighs. However, she has no thighs. Anushka has really remarkable thighs. Ever since I saw her in Billa, I became her fan."



These sexist made by Ali on a platform in a lighter note didn't go well among the netizens. Several slammed Ali for making sexist remarks on the actress and reportedly that was not the first time for him. Earlier in 2014, he also made comments on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's midriff during the audio release of S/o Sathyamurthy.



Anushka Shetty gears up for theatrical release after five years

After almost five and a half years, Anushka is making her theatrical comeback with the romantic film Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty and fans are super excited to watch. The actress' last movie Nishabdham was an OTT release due to COVID-19. In the film, the actress is playing the role of chef, who is a happily single. The actress is paired up opposite Naveen Polishetty of Jathi Ratnalu fame. The two make for a great on-screen pair, and if everything goes well, then Telugu cinema will have yet another romantic comedy film to cherish.

The highly anticipated project is helmed by Mahesh Babu P, and produced by the prestigious banner UV Creations. the project features a stellar star cast including senior actors Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, and many others in pivotal roles. Radhan has composed the songs and original score for the project. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will release on September 7 and therefore clash with Atlee's Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara.

ALSO READ: Anushka Shetty challenges Prabhas to share his favourite dish; Actor reveals Prawn Pulao recipe