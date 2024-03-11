Ram Charan reacts to RRR being featured on the Oscars stage once again

An everlasting moment of pride for Indian cinema was when Naatu Naatu from RRR won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the Oscars 2023, making it the first ever Indian song to win the award.

Today at the Oscars 2024 stage, the entire team of RRR along with fans of the film and fans of Indian cinema in general, got to relive the moment of happiness as a glimpse from the song Naatu Naatu was featured on the Oscars screen. Reacting to the same, RRR actor Ram Charan posted on his Instagram, as he wrote, “Real surprise! On the Oscars stage once again!! What an honour!”.

Ram Charan’s reaction to RRR being featured at the Oscars 2024 stage

Not only that, one of the stunts from RRR was also featured in the Oscars stunt showreel for its contribution to the greatest stunt sequences in cinema.

Ram Charan on the work front

Ram Charan is currently shooting for his upcoming film with director Shankar, titled Game Changer. The film has been in the pipeline for quite some time now, leaving fans impatient for updates regarding the project.

As of now, the makers have only unveiled the first-look poster and the title of the film. However, it has been recently confirmed by producer Dil Raju that an update from Game Changer can be expected on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday on 27th March.

According to reports the highly anticipated first single from the film ‘Jaragandi’ is expected to release on Ram Charan’s birthday. The song, composed by Thaman S was previously leaked on social media.

Game Changer also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Srikanth, Anjali and others in important roles. The film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the SVC banner.

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan will next be seen in the tentatively titled RC16, written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. RC16 is believed to be a rural sports drama set in Uttarandhra.

The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role and Kannada actor Shivarajkumar in a supporting role. Renowned cinematographer Rathnavelu is handling the camera work of the film, with Oscar award-winning music composer AR Rahman composing the music for RC16.

