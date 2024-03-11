Are Trivikram and H Vinoth in race to direct Vijay’s Thalapathy 69 film? Find out

Thalapathy Vijay is without a doubt one of the greatest and most prominent names in the industry. His charm and performances have always captivated his admirers and audiences alike. The Katthi actor will embark on an entirely different journey as he has decided to enter politics and will most likely run in the 2026 elections. Now, before he bids farewell to his fans and his industry, he will star in one last film titled Thalapathy 69.

Thalapathy 69 to be directed by Trivikram or H Vinoth: Reportedly

A buzz is doing rounds on social media that renowned director Trivikram who has directed so many mega-blockbuster films for the Telugu industry, and H.Vinoth are currently under discussion to be directors for Thalapathy 69.

It was also reported that Vetrimaaran could be the perfect choice for this once-in-a-lifetime collaboration. However, due to his upcoming and current commitments, Vetrimaaran is not able to take Thalapathy 69 as his next project. As per sources, Thalapathy Vijay is rooting for him as his final director. This leads to another mystery to the director's name who will be helming Thalapathy's final course.

More about Thalapathy’s farewell project

Earlier, it was stated that Asuran filmmaker Vetrimaaran will direct Thalapathy's final film, which will be produced by D.V.V. Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments. However, there has been no official news on his farewell film. Rumors say that Karthik Subbaraj will direct the film. A fan-made poster of Thalapathy 69 recently went viral on social media, with the filmmaker's tag, "A Karthik Subbaraj Padam", decorated beneath it.

On the other side, RJ Balaji’s name also surfaced for the final project as Thalapathy was impressed by his one-liners. Meanwhile, Atlee has been recognized as a strong contender on the list of directors. Thalapathy has previously appeared in three successful films directed by the filmmaker, titled Theri, Mersal, and Bigil so it can be him to give the Thupakki star his farewell gift.

Thalapthy Vijay’s upcoming films

Currently, the Master star is filming his latest sci-fi thriller, The Greatest of All Time, directed by Maanaadu fame director Venkat Prabhu. The film will star Prabhu Deva, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav Reddy, Yogi Babu, Mic Mohan, and many more in supporting parts. AGS Entertainments has bankrolled the project, and Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music.

How excited are you for GOAT? Let us know in the comments section below.

