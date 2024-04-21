VIDEOS: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s fans go berserk as Ghilli re-releases in theaters

Thalapathy Vijay is undeniably one of the most celebrated actors currently working in the industry. The actor's 2004 action thriller titled Ghilli re-released in theaters in Tamil Nadu after 20 years. The film became a benchmark for Thalapathy Vijay which turned him into a Superstar icon.

Now, after its release, Thalapathy’s ardent fans are unable to keep calm and are celebrating the re-release of his biggest blockbuster. They have also shared their experience from theaters. Have a look!

Check out fans’ reaction to Ghilli's re-release

A user took to social media platform X and shared a clip from theaters while watching Ghilli. The user wrote, “And just like that, my man @actorvijay turned PVR PXL into Kamala Cinemas with a 20-year-old movie Insane Stardom. But says he wants to leave all this and enter politics.” In the clip, the sensational track Appadi Podu featuring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan was playing on as everyone was seen foot-tapping while enjoying the moment.

Advertisement

Many other users also took to their social media platforms and shared pictures showcasing the Thalapathy Mania. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

More about Ghilli

The plot revolves around Velu (Thalapathy Vijay) who is a state-level Kabaddi player. He later gets engaged with a local goon named Muthupandi (Prakash Raj) who wants to marry Dhanalakshmi (Trisha Krishnan) against her will. Later, the film revolves around a brawl situation between Velu and Muthupandi as Velu tries to protect Dhanalakshmi and sends her away to save her from the upcoming danger.

Ghilli also features a talented cast that includes Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennifer, and others in key roles. The songs from the film are still regarded as some of Thalapathy Vijay's finest compositions, and they are used in many of his films to provide moviegoers with a unique experience.

The film is best known for Prakash Raj's distinctive and evil acting, but it also popularized Vijay and Trisha's chemistry. The sports-action film was directed by Dharani and produced by A.M. Rathnam under the Sri Suriya Movies banner.

For the unversed, Ghilli is an official remake of Mahesh Babu-Bhumika Chawla starrer 2003 sports drama titled Okkadu, helmed by 1996 Ramayanam fame director Gunasekhar.

Watch Ghilli re-release trailer

How excited are you on Ghilli's re-release? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Ghilli re-release: Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha Krishnan starrer iconic film set to arrive in theaters once again