Ghilli box office collections: Vijay starrer raids a record breaking Rs. 12Cr Worldwide

Ghilli (re-release) had a phenomenal two-day weekend at the box office collecting a whopping Rs. 12 crore globally. This includes Rs. 8.25 crore domestically and Rs. 3.75 crore (USD 450K) overseas, marking it as the highest-grossing Indian re-release in recent times.

In the past, the re-release of films was a major revenue stream but it dwindled with the advent of home media and satellite TV. Recently, there has been a resurgence of re-releases, particularly in the Telugu film industry. These re-releases are often timed to coincide with star birthdays or film anniversaries, serving as celebratory fan events. While some Tamil films also jumped on this trend, it wasn't until Ghilli that a re-released film received significant attention.

Most of the other recent re-releases were essentially a one-day event as there were hardly any collections after the first day. However, the Vijay starrer recorded very strong collections on the second day as well, with Rs. 4.50 crore worldwide, which is more than what almost all other re-releases did on their first day.

The best hold on the second day came in Tamil Nadu, where the film grossed Rs. 3.25 crore on Sunday, dropping just 25 per cent from the first day, giving it a two-day total of Rs. 7.50 crore in the state. There is no slowing down in sight yet as even Monday has strong pre-sales and could go on to gross more than Rs. 1.50 crore. That would lock Rs. 10 crore plus total in the state for film and it shall go Rs. 15 crore plus eventually, maybe even Rs. 20 crore.

Ghilli is one of the biggest blockbusters ever for the Tamil film industry and a career landmark film for Vijay. Released in 2004, it grossed nearly Rs. 30 crore in Tamil Nadu, which was the highest ever at that time. It was also the highest-grossing Tamil film in Kerala. Interestingly, twenty years later today, history seems to echo itself as another Vijay and Trisha-led film, Leo, holds both of the records.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Ghilli (re-release) is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 7.50 Cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.75 Cr. INDIA Rs. 8.25 Cr. Malaysia USD 100,000 Singapore USD 35,000 Australia USD 25,000 Canada USD 60,000 France USD 80,000 Europe USD 70,000 Rest of World USD 70,000 OVERSEAS USD 450,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 12.00 Cr.

