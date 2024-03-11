Oscars 2024: Jr NTR, Ram Charan's RRR gets special mention for contribution to greatest stunt sequences in cinema

SS Rajamouli’s 2022 period action film, which features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead. has a special place in the hearts of every cinephile. The film took Indian cinema to a global scale, and even raked in several international awards including the Oscar for the Best Original Song in 2023.

Now, a year later, the Academy Awards have given yet another shout-out to RRR. During the 96th Oscars, that were held in the morning of March 11th IST, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, the cast of the upcoming film The Fall Guy took the stage to honor the greatest stunt sequences in cinema. They had also created an edit containing snippets from some of the best stunt sequences all over the world, among which was Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s period action flick.

Check out the video below:

More about RRR

As mentioned earlier RRR is an epic period action film helmed by SS Rajamouli. The film revolves around the fictional versions of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, and the tale of their friendship and how they fought against the British colonizers.

The film gained widespread attention at the time of release, and even became an international sensation because of the song Naatu Naatu, which went viral on social media as well. In fact, it is for this song that the music director MM Keeravani won the Oscar for the Best Original Score.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris and many more in crucial roles. The film was bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainments, and KK Senthil Kiumar cranked the camera for the film. Veteran editor A Sreekar Prasad took care of the editing while Vicky Arora was the stunt choreographer for the film.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR on the workfront

Ram Charan is currently working on his upcoming film Game Changer, helmed by S Shankar in his Telugu directorial debut. The film is touted to be a political action film, and features SJ Suryah, Kiara Advani, Jayaram and many more in crucial roles. Apart from that, the actor is also set to join Buchi Babu Sana in an upcoming film tentatively titled RC16.

As for Jr. NTR, he will next be seen in the film Devara, helmed by Koratala Siva. The film is said to be an action drama and features Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Shine Tom Chacko and many more in crucial roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on October 10th.

