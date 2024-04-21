South Newsmakers this week: Thalapathy Vijay returns from Russia for Lok Sabha Elections, Atlee- Ranveer Singh's viral dance and more

As the third week of April progressed, the South Indian film industry saw the theatrical re-release of Thalapathy Vijay's flick and the approaching re-release of Ajith Kumar's Mankatha. Furthermore, the lavish wedding ceremony of Shankar Shanmugam's daughter Aishwarya heightened the enthusiasm.

Meanwhile, to make this week more proud Tamil Nadu witnessed momentous Lok Sabha elections in 2024, and many well-known industry superstars including Thalapathy Vijay who came back from Russia, and actor Ajith Kumar gave their votes.

Top South Newsmakers from the South Indian film Industry

Celebrities voted for Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections commenced its first phase on April 19‌, where many renowned celebrities from the Tamil film industry duty including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Trisha Krishnan, Dhanush, Chiyaan Vikram, and others who came to fulfill their necessary duty.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay came back from the shooting of GOAT in Russia and voted for the right candidate. Ajith Kumar also made his presence in his stylish avatar and voted for the right candidate. Later, many pictures and videos surfaced online from different polling booths.

Check more pictures below

Ajith Kumar's Mankatha and Ghilli re-release

Thalapathy Vijay's 2004 blockbuster Ghilli starring Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj was re-released theatrically on April 20 to mark its glorious 20 years. The film was helmed by director Dharani which made Thalapathy Vijay a shining superstar.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar's 2011 blockbuster Mankatha, helmed by Venkat Prabhu has also been slated for re-release in theatres across Tamil Nadu on the occasion of Ajith Kumar's 53rd birthday. The action-suspense film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, Raai Laxmi, and Vaibhav Reddy in pivotal roles.

See Ghilli and Mankatha re-release posters

Shankar Shanmugam's daughter Aishwarya Shankar's wedding

Tamil industry's most prominent director Shankar Shanmugam's daughter Aishwarya Shankar tied the knot with assistant director Tarun Karthikeyan on April 15, 2024, in a star-studded ceremony. Many renowned celebrities including Rajinikanth, Suriya, Keerthy Suresh, Kamal Haasan, Ram Charan, Nayanthara, and others attended the wedding.

But, what garnered everyone's attention was the dance of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, and Mersal director Atlee Kumar as they tapped their foot together at the reception ceremony of Aishwarya Shankar and Tarun Karthikeyan.

Aranamanai 4 release postponed

Tamannaah Bhatia's upcoming horror comedy Aaranmanai 4 which is touted to be a continuation of its third part was earlier scheduled to release on April 26, 2024, but, due to some undisclosed reasons, makers have postponed its release date. Later, the makers took to their social media platform X and unveiled its new release date. The makers wrote, “Good things take a little time. And so does something evil like the Baak. #Aranmanai4 will arrive to haunt and entertain you all from May 3.”

Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, the film also stars Raashii Khanna, Sundar C, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, and others in crucial roles.

Akshay Kumar joins Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced his Telugu debut with Vishnu Manchu's multi-starrer project Kannappa. The mythological thriller which is said to feature many prominent stars including Mohanlal, Prabhas, Nayanthara, and others is one of the biggest projects in the history of Indian Cinema.

Advertisement

Vishnu Manchu took to his social platform Instagram to share the announcement and wrote, “The #𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚 journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!”

The project has been helmed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, and bankrolled by Vishnu Manchu's father under the banner of AVA Entertainment, 24 Frames Factory.

