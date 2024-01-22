ARM first glimpse out: Tovino Thomas to play a triple role in this 3D epic saga

Tovino Thomas seems to have had quite an exciting birthday on January 21, with multiple exciting announcements regarding his films coming to the forefront. The latest of these announcements is a breathtaking glimpse of Tovino’s Pan-Indian project, titled A.R.M or Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

Tovino Thomas features in a triple role

From the glimpse, we can see that an asteroid has hit the Earth and a celestial secret is in need of protection. The caption under the glimpse posted on social media reads, “Earth, Air, Fire, Water, and Sky become the ultimate sentinels of a celestial enigma.”

Tovino plays a triple role in this film, essaying the characters of Kunjikelu, Maniyan, and Ajayante. From the poster of the film, we can see that Tovino is playing some kind of warrior, set across three generations, who has to safeguard the celestial secret from falling into the wrong hands. It is clear from the glimpse that the makers are out to offer something beyond the boundaries of what has been made in Malayalam cinema before, further seen in the fact that the film will be released in 3D.

Check out the post below:

More about A.R.M

Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, and Harish Uthaman in the lead roles. The film has been written and directed by Jithin Laal and jointly produced by Magic Frames and UGM Productions. ARM is set to release in the year 2024.

Advertisement

Upcoming projects of Tovino Thomas

Keeping aside ARM, Tovino Thomas also has a couple more exciting projects scheduled to release this year, starting with Anweshippin Kandethum, which is only a few weeks away from release. The mystery-thriller, directed by Darwin Kuriakose is all set to release on February 9, 2024. Tovino will then also feature in the much anticipated Mohanlal starrer Lucifer 2: Empuraan, the second schedule of which has been completed just recently as confirmed by director Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Post the above-mentioned releases, Tovino will also feature in the film Nadikar Thilakam as well as a fantasy-romance drama, titled Munpe. The poster of the film was announced on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas makes a special announcement on his 35th birthday