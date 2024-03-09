Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram faces allegations of sexual assault by Jan E Man actress Prapti Elizabeth

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

The Chidambaram Poduval-directed Manjummel Boys is currently enjoying a dream run in the theatres. The film has already crossed the 100 crores mark in gross collections and is heading strongly towards becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever by beating Tovino Thomas’ 2018.

However, in a shocking turn of events, popular influencer and actor Prapti Elizabeth has accused the director of Manjummel Boys of sexual assault in the comments section of a post about the director’s film.

Check out the post and Prapti Elizabeth’s allegations

In her series of comments and replies, she wrote, “The things I can say about the director and male friendships… oof.”

She further wrote in her reply to another comment, “ He has Whatsapp messages and a whole night of living it.”

When a user replied to her initial comment by saying, “Gratitude has left the chat” Prapti replied, “lol for what? Doing the job I was paid for or for the sexual assault?”

For the unaware, Prapti Elizabeth acted in her first full-length feature film in 2021 with the film Janeman, which was also Chidambaran Poduval’s debut film as a director. It appears that Prapti has now raised some serious allegations against the director for behaving inappropriately with her during the shooting of the film.

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam language survival thriller film starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal Jr., Khalid Rahman, and others in important roles. The film is based on the true-life story of a group of boys from Kochi who get trapped in the dangerous Guna caves in Kodaikanal. The film has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the audience, translating into box office success as well.

Manjummel Boys has been produced by Soubin Shahir under the Parava Films banner along with Sree Gokulam Cinemas. Sushin Shyam has composed the music for the film.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

