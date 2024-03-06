Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife drops pic from L2: Empuraan's 'shoot dairies' in New York with Tovino Thomas

Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated actors in the industry in recent times. The actor has always given charismatic performances that have not just shaken audiences but also impressed critics as well. The Cold Case star is currently gearing up for his highly anticipated film titled Aadujeevitham which is slated to be released on March 28, 2024.

Ahead of this, Prithviraj is also shooting for his upcoming directorial venture titled L2: Empuraan which features Mohanlal in a dynamic role. The film is a sequel to its 2019 blockbuster titled Lucifer. Now, in a recent update, Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently in New York for the new schedule of his upcoming power-packed action thriller film.

Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Tovino Thomas

On March 5, Prithviraj's better half and Prithviraj Productions owner Supriya Menon took to her Instagram story and shared a picture from New York in which Prithviraj was seen standing along with Supriya and Minnal Murali fame star Tovino Thomas. She also captioned the picture and wrote, “L2E shoot diaries in New Yoek! Jatin Ramadas and Zayed Masood!”. As per a recent update, the film crew is currently shooting in New York for the high-level action sequences and climax of the upcoming film.

More about L2: Empuraan

The film is a continuation of its blockbuster flick which will mark the return of Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpally and Khureshi Abram along with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas reprising their respective roles. The film is jointly bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas. The music has been composed by Deepak Dev.

The action-thriller also boasts a star-studded cast that includes Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santosh, and many others in supporting roles. During a September 2019 event, Prithviraj mentioned that Lucifer will be a three-part trilogy and the third film will explore a much darker theme in the series.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s upcoming films

Prithviraj will be next seen in the survival-thriller film Aadujeevitham which is based on the most popular selling novel Aadujeevitham that has been translated into 12 different languages, including other foreign languages. Besides Prithviraj, the film also features Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and many others in crucial roles. The film's cinematography was handled by Sunil KS, while Sreekar Prasad did the editing. The film also has A R Rahman composing its tracks and background scores.

Additionally, the actor is also set to appear in the Malayalam films titled Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil and Vilayath Buddha simultaneously. Prithviraj will also feature in the Hindi film titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in which he will be seen in the role of an antagonist. The film has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

