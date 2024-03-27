Did you know director of Jayam Ravi’s Genie wanted to cast Kamal Haasan for the lead?

Jayam Ravi has been making waves in the news lately due to his upcoming fantasy movie Genie, in which he portrays the lead character. The director of the film recently participated in an interview, where he unveiled intriguing information about the movie.

Director Arjunan Jr who is making his debut with the film Genie disclosed that he initially wanted to cast Kamal Haasan in the lead role of the film. He said that he wrote the script for the film with the legendary actor in mind but wasn’t able to get a chance because he’s a debutant.

Jayam Ravi’s Genie director initially wanted Kamal Haasan for the role

Arjunan Jr further conveyed that it was the film’s producer, Ishari Ganesh who asked him whether he was ready to work on the film with Jayam Ravi in the lead role. Once he had finished narrating the script to the actor, the latter responded by saying, “I'm your genie.”

He further added, “After finishing the film with Jayam Ravi, I can’t imagine the film with anyone else, he had completely changed his look and mannerisms for the film.”

Talking about why he decided to make a fantasy film as his debut venture, director Arjunan conveyed that he isn’t a fan of violent films. He said he wanted to make a film that isn’t violent and doesn’t have bloodshed, drugs, gangsters, and mafia which is what most big stars rely on today. He also added that his film is a genie movie with a twist and grounded in emotions.

Advertisement

About Jayam Ravi starrer Genie

Genie is an upcoming fantasy film starring Jayam Ravi in the lead role alongside actors Krithi Shetty, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Wamiqa Gabbi, Devayani, Aajeedh Khalique, and many more in key roles.

The film, written and directed by Arjunan Jr marking his debut, is set to be Jayam Ravi’s 32nd movie and is considered to be the most expensive film for the actor as a solo lead. The film has also roped in maestro AR Rahman to compose the tracks, making it his third collaboration with Jayam Ravi after Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan I and II.

ALSO READ: Top 15 Best Tamil Thrillers Movies on OTT that are totally worth your time: From Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Leo to STR’s Maanaadu