Ayalaan 2 Update: Sivakarthikeyan starrer gets massive budget; deets inside

On 12th January 2024, Sivakarthikeyan’s sci-fi alien action/drama Ayaalan was released. Although the film had its share fair of flaws, it was appreciated for its honest effort in attempting something new in the Tamil Film Industry. Owing to the response of the family audience and children, the makers have now just confirmed a sequel to Ayaalan, titled Ayalaan 2.

While the VFX and CGI work in Ayalaan was impressive, many felt that there was scope for improvement in some aspects. To further improve the quality and expand the horizon of Ayalaan 2, producers KJR Studios have once again partnered with leading VFX company PhantomFX, to deliver the best quality product for Ayalaan 2. In a statement published by PhantomFX, this is what they had to say, “An agreement was officially signed on 18th January 2022, to pave the way for a cinematic masterpiece that promises to set new standards in Indian cinema.” A massive budget of 50 crores has been allocated just for the VFX works of the project, with both parties acknowledging that the costs might increase, but the quality of the film will not be compromised.

The statement further read, “As the production gears up for Ayaalan 2, audiences can anticipate the extraordinary visual spectacle that blends the creative brilliance of Sivakarthikeyan and the directorial finesse of R. Ravikumar and the groundbreaking VFX and CGI from PhantomFX.”

Advertisement

Check out the post below:

More about Ayalaan

Ayalaan stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, and others, with Siddharth providing the voice for the alien. The film has been written and directed by R. Ravikumar and produced by KJR Studios. AR Rahman scored the music for the film. The film has faced many issues leading up to its release, from budget constraints to production difficulties. It is heartwarming to see that the hard work of the entire team has paid off, leading to a sequel as well.

Previous works of PhantomFX

The top VFX studio has worked on the VFX and CGI for multiple large-scale projects including the recent Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo as well. They have also worked on many Hollywood projects including Joker, The Flash as well as Grey’s Anatomy.

ALSO READ: Ayalaan Movie Review: Sivakarthikeyan starrer might not be the best sci-fi film but it has ambition