Ayalaan Trailer OUT: Sivakarthikeyan starrer sci-fi flick is filled with fun and action
The trailer for Sivakarthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Tamil alien science-fiction film Ayalaan is out. Check it out!
Ayalaan starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role along with Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, and many more has finally got its trailer with the film releasing in theaters on 12th January 2024, for the festival of Pongal.
The film Ayalaan directed by R Ravikumar has been in making since 2018 with most of its delay occurring due to financial issues, actors' commitments to other projects, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is said to have 4500 visual effects shots which makes it the most in an Indian film to date.
Sivakarthikeyan’s Ayalaan Trailer
