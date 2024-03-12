Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Who will get eliminated from Mohanlal-hosted show in EVICTION week?

The popular TV show Bigg Boss Malayalam's Season 6 officially began on March 10, 2024, along with the 19 participants to become the next talk of the town. The show is hosted by legendary actor Mohanlal whose name needs no introduction.

Recently, an uncomfortable situation took place between Ratheesh Kumar and artist Rocky Asi during which Ratheesh was seen accusing Rocky of an unfaithful manner which sparked a controversial situation between the two contestants. Now, as per reports it has been said that Ratheesh Kumar may get eliminated from the Bigg Boss house during eviction day.

Ratheesh Kumar to be eliminated from Bigg Boss house?

As per reports by Filmibeat, it is being said that Ratheesh has already become popular since after his brawl with Rocky which has captured the interest of audiences somehow. Despite the rise in popularity, speculations are rife that Ratheesh may get evicted in its first week due to the unfortunate incident and the image that he might have gained from his beloved fans and well-wishers. However, the rumor will be confirmed once the eviction results soon.

More about Bigg Boss Malayalam

The reality show airs on satellite channel Asianet and streams on Disney+ Hotstar. Since its beginning, the show has been graced by Mohanlal which was launched as a part of Asianet's 25th anniversary celebrations. For the unversed, the show is based on the idea of the original Dutch language show titled Big Brother which was developed under the mindset of John De Mol Jr.

Advertisement

The show follows a small group of participants who are isolated from the outside world for 100 days in a custom-built home. Live television cameras and personal audio microphones are constantly monitoring the housemates' activities while they are in the house during this time.

More about Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6

The 6th season features Saranya Anand, Suresh Menon, Arjun Syam Gopan, Norah Muskaan, Gabri Jose, Apsara, Sreerekha, Ratheesh Kumar, Jaanmoni Das, Sreethu Krishnan, Sijo John, Asi Rocky, Rishi S Kumar, Jasmin Jaffar, Yamuna Rani, Jinto, and Ansiba Hassan who have graced the house, along with two contestants chosen from the general public. Remin Bai is a physical education teacher, and Nishana is a homemaker.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star wedding song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa promo OUT; to set chartbuster vibes