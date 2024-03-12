Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star wedding song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa promo OUT; to set chartbuster vibes

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star has recently created a huge sensation among social media and netizens. The teaser which was released by the makers recently has also garnered immense praise and appreciation.

In a recent update, makers have released the promo of their upcoming romantic-comedy film's second track, Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa featuring Vijay Deverakonda along with Mrunal Thakur.

Family Star's second single promo released

On March 12, makers took to their social platform X and shared the promo along with the caption that read, “#FamilyStar second single #KalyaniVacchaVacchaa promo out now Today at 6:30 PM, we will bring you another classic telugu wedding song”. Vijay also took to his social media account and unveiled the special promo.

As per the song promo, it is a wedding song from the film which will showcase another chapter between Arjun Reddy's fame star and Sita Ramam actor who has generated a huge buzz along with an appreciation for her.