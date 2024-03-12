Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star wedding song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa promo OUT; to set chartbuster vibes

The promo of 2nd single from the upcoming film Family Star starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur has been released titled Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on Mar 12, 2024  |  11:39 AM IST |  4.8K
Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star wedding song promo OUT
Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star wedding song promo OUT (PC: Sri Venkateswara Creations X)

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star has recently created a huge sensation among social media and netizens. The teaser which was released by the makers recently has also garnered immense praise and appreciation. 

In a recent update, makers have released the promo of their upcoming romantic-comedy film's second track, Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa featuring Vijay Deverakonda along with Mrunal Thakur.

Family Star's second single promo released

On March 12, makers took to their social platform X and shared the promo along with the caption that read, “#FamilyStar second single #KalyaniVacchaVacchaa promo out now Today at 6:30 PM, we will bring you another classic telugu wedding song”. Vijay also took to his social media account and unveiled the special promo. 

As per the song promo, it is a wedding song from the film which will showcase another chapter between Arjun Reddy's fame star and Sita Ramam actor who has generated a huge buzz along with an appreciation for her.


Related Stories

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Nani at Dil Raju’s nephew’s wedding reception
entertainment
Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Nani at Dil Raju’s nephew’s wedding reception
Ashish-Advitha’s reception: Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, more stars grace occasion
entertainment
Ashish-Advitha’s reception: Ram Charan, Naga Chaitanya, more stars grace occasion
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: Sri Venkateswara Creations X
Advertisement

Latest Articles