Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star wedding song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa promo OUT; to set chartbuster vibes
The promo of 2nd single from the upcoming film Family Star starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur has been released titled Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa.
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star has recently created a huge sensation among social media and netizens. The teaser which was released by the makers recently has also garnered immense praise and appreciation.
In a recent update, makers have released the promo of their upcoming romantic-comedy film's second track, Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa featuring Vijay Deverakonda along with Mrunal Thakur.
Family Star's second single promo released
On March 12, makers took to their social platform X and shared the promo along with the caption that read, “#FamilyStar second single #KalyaniVacchaVacchaa promo out now Today at 6:30 PM, we will bring you another classic telugu wedding song”. Vijay also took to his social media account and unveiled the special promo.
As per the song promo, it is a wedding song from the film which will showcase another chapter between Arjun Reddy's fame star and Sita Ramam actor who has generated a huge buzz along with an appreciation for her.