Bramayugam: Mammootty appears sinister in traditional theater outfit; shares NEW poster

Mammotty is unarguably one of the biggest film stars in the South Indian industries. The actor has constantly been pushing the boundaries over the last few years, bringing experimental, yet top-notch films to the mainstream audience. 2023 was an impeccable year for the Yatra actor, and things do not seem to be changing in 2024!

In August, last year, it was announced that the actor would be teaming up with director Rahul Sadasivan for a horror-thriller film titled Bramayugam. In the latest update, Mammootty has turned to his social media to share a brand new poster of the film, on the occasion of the New Year. The poster, similar to its predecessors, follows a black and white color palette, and shows the Bheeshma Parvam actor dressed in what appears to be a Yakshaganam (a traditional theater artform) costume.

More about Bramayugam

Ever since the film was announced there has been immense hype surrounding it. As per reports, the film will revolve around black magic and related arts in a fictional village. It is also understood that the film will show Mammootty in a gray shade. However, all of these will only be confirmed when the teaser or the trailer of the film is released.

Right from the first look poster, fans have compared Mammotty’s character from Bramayugam to his character from Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s 1994 film Vidheyan, in which he plays a ruthless landlord.

Bramayugam features an ensemble cast including Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Jisshu Sengupta, Amanda Liz, and many more. Shehnad Jalal cranks the camera for the film while Shafique Mohammed Ali takes care of the film’s editing. Bramayugam is expected to release in 2024.

Mammootty on the workfront

Mammootty had an exceptional year in 2023. The actor’s year started off with the Lijo Jose Pellissery film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which was a critical as well as commercial hit. This was followed by B. Unnikrishnan’s action thriller Christopher. The film received mixed reviews at the box office, with Mammotty’s performance being immensely praised.

The actor also featured in the action thriller Kannur Squad, as well as the drama film Kaathal - The Core, which was helmed by Jeo Baby. The latter also marked Jyothika’s return to the Malayalam film industry.

The actor seems to keep the ball rolling in 2024 as well, with three films, other than Bramayugam. This includes Bazooka, helmed by Deeno Dennis, Turbo helmed by Vysakh and an anthology segment along with Ranjith titled Kadugannawa Oru Yatra.

