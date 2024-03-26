BUZZ: Is Silambarasan TR set to replace Dulquer Salmaan in Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life?

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are finally joining hands once again for a film after decades of coming together previously. Additionally, the casting of the film made an even bigger buzz with the addition of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Dulquer Salmaan, and Jayam Ravi in the film.

Though the excitement was short-lived as Dulquer Salmaan has apparently stepped out of the project, it seems newer names are set to be brought in for the film. According to the latest buzz, it seems that Silambarasan TR, more popularly known as STR is set to replace Dulquer Salmaan’s role in Thug Life.

Silambarasan TR set to replace Dulquer Salmaan in Thug Life?

The official confirmation about the film’s casting is yet to come out but it seems that Silambarasan is finally set to share the screen with Kamal Haasan for the first time. It is also expected that his portions will be shot from April onwards.

Moreover, this also means that STR48 being directed by Desingh Periyasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan himself. It is expected that STR will be shooting for the former in the second half of 2024, once he completes his portions for Thug Life.

If the rumors are set to be true, it also means that STR will be collaborating with Mani Ratnam for the second time. Previously the actor had worked with the master craftsman for the 2018 film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam which was positively received by critics and audiences alike.

More about Thug Life

Thug Life marks the second collaboration of director Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan after their cult classic film Nayakan, which was released back in 1987. The film apparently has Kamal Haasan playing in three different looks with the name Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar with an array of actors like Trisha, Abhirami, Nassar, Gautham Karthik, Joju George, and many more.

The shoot of the film which was scheduled to take place in Serbia was recently canceled owing to Kamal Haasan’s busy schedule with the election campaigns. The film has also brought back Mani Ratnam’s constant collaborator AR Rahman for the music composition, making it his third Kamal Haasan film to date.

