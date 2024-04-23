Thug Life Update: After Jaisalmer, Mani Ratnam to move to Delhi for next schedule; Kamal Haasan to join

Kamal Haasan’s period-thriller, Thug Life, helmed by Mani Ratnam is one of the most awaited projects of 2024. The flick has already generated an enormous amount of buzz among netizens. Earlier, due to many postponements, the makers were unable to commence shoot schedules but it seems now that the dynamic duo is ready to shoot in full swing.

Now, in a recent update, it has been reported that team Thug Life has completed their shoot schedule in Jaisalmer and now heading towards Delhi for the film’s next portion. Read on!

Thug Life’s upcoming schedule to commence in Delhi: Report

On April 23 morning, renowned film critic-analyst Sreedhar Pillai took to his social media platform X and shared the exciting update. As per Sreedhar, the team is planning to shoot in Delhi after completion of several portions of Thug Life in Jaisalmer which includes some high-octane action sequences as well.

It has also been reported that Kamal Haasan will be joining the shoot schedule in Delhi which will probably take more than one or two weeks as the team has planned to shoot some big action sequences in Delhi, too.

As per speculations, Silambarasan TR, and Gautham Karthik have already completed their shoot portions in Jaisalmer with other cast members. As for now, there is no official confirmation from the makers about STR’s entry into period thriller and Trisha Krishnan’s shooting schedule.

More about Thug Life

In addition to Kamal Haasan, Thug Life stars Dulquer Salmaan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayam Ravi, Joju George, Nassar, and many others in key parts. As per earlier reports, Dulquer Salmaan, and Jayam Ravi have backed out from the historical project due to their other professional commitments.

However, no official confirmation has been provided from the side makers or actors about this as well. It has also been said that Silambarasan TR has replaced Dulquer in the film but these are only rumored reports that only suggest his entry into Kamal Haasan’s period thriller flick.

Mani Ratnam is the writer and director of Thug Life, while A R Rahman composed the music, Ravi K Chandran handled the photography, and Sreekar Prasad edited the picture. The Anbariv crew choreographed the action sequences. The film is produced in a joint venture of Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies.

