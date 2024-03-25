Kamal Haasan reveals THIS about his role in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD

At the age of 69, Kamal Haasan is currently one of the busiest actors in the film industry. The actor has quite the lineup of films ahead of him from large-scale multi-starrers to franchise films.

Kamal Haasan talks about his role in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 A

During a recent interaction with ‘The Hindu’, Kamal Haasan spoke about the status of his upcoming projects including Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas. During the interview, Kamal Haasan revealed that he has finished shooting for the film and that he will be playing a guest role in the movie as opposed to a full-fledged role. This news has come as quite a shocker to fans of Kamal Haasan and fans of Kalki 2898 AD who were expecting big things from Kamal Haasan’s role in the movie.

Kamal Haasan reveals the status of his upcoming projects

While it is true that Kamal Haasan has kept himself occupied, it is noteworthy to mention that the actor has had no big screen release since the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Vikram in 2022.

Given the same, the actor was asked a question about how he intended to make this up for his fans in 2024. To which, he replied, “I cannot make up for time lost. And also we can’t speed up production. Quantity does not matter, quality matters.”

Further adding on, Kamal Haasan provided clarity on the status of his upcoming films. “We have completed Indian 2 and Indian 3. Indian 2 is currently in post-production and the post-production work of Indian 3 will start shortly” the actor explained.

Talking about Thug Life with director Mani Ratnam, Kamal said, “Thug Life will start very soon. Soon after the campaign.” Ending his statement, Kamal said, smiling, “ So, I think I have somewhat made up for it.”

This is hopeful news for fans of Kamal Haasan, who have been eagerly waiting to witness the maestro of acting back again on the silver screens.

Speaking of Thug Life, it has been reported that actor Jayam Ravi has stepped out from the project due to a mismatching of shooting dates. Earlier, it was reported that Dulquer Salmaan had backed out from the project due to similar reasons.

As it stands, Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Gautam Karthik, and Aishwarya Lekshmi as the principal cast.

