Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kamal Haasan and Yogi Babu cast their votes in Chennai; see PICS

As polling booths are being queued up today, actors Kamal Haasan and Yogi Babu were also spotted casting their votes today!

By Goutham S
Published on Apr 19, 2024  |  11:44 AM IST |  492
PICS: Kamal Haasan and Yogi Babu clicked at polling booths as they cast their votes
PICS: Kamal Haasan and Yogi Babu clicked at polling booths as they cast their votes (PC: X)

The state of Tamil Nadu is rushing into the polling booths today to cast their precious votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Many celebrities of Tamil cinema have also exercised their voting rights as well.

The latest to the list of celebrities who were seen voting was actor-politician Kamal Haasan who was clicked on camera after casting his vote. Moreover, actor Yogi Babu was also spotted voting today as well.

Check out the polling booth pictures of Kamal Haasan and Yogi Babu

Kamal Haasan voting (PC: X)

Yogi Babu voting (PC: X)

About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Credits: X (formerly Twitter)
