PICS: Kamal Haasan and Yogi Babu clicked at polling booths as they cast their votes

The state of Tamil Nadu is rushing into the polling booths today to cast their precious votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Many celebrities of Tamil cinema have also exercised their voting rights as well.

The latest to the list of celebrities who were seen voting was actor-politician Kamal Haasan who was clicked on camera after casting his vote. Moreover, actor Yogi Babu was also spotted voting today as well.

Check out the polling booth pictures of Kamal Haasan and Yogi Babu