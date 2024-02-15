Chennai's iconic Udhayam Theater likely to shut down; here's why

For any cinephile in Chennai, Udhayam theater is much more than just a mere theater. Rather, it's an emotion. The movie complex is one of the first multiplexes to be set up in the city, housing four different screens namely Udhayam, Mini Udhayam, Suriyan and Chandran.

The majestic theater, which stands in an area of 1.31 acres in Ashok Nagar, is known for its fan-fare and the way films are celebrated in it. However, it has now made the headlines, but for the wrong reasons. As per the latest reports, Udhayam Theaters is preparing to shut down, and has been bought by the multinational real-estate company, Casagrande. It is understood that the company plans to raze the existing building, and construct a 25 storied residential complex in its place.

About Udhayam Theater’s iconic history

It is understood that Udhayam Theater, one of Chennai’s first multiplexes came up on 1.31 acre land that was purchased from the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB), in 1983, under a conditional sales deed. It is here that all four theaters, Udhayam, Mini Udhayam, Suriyan and Chandran are situated.

The first film to be screened in the theaters was the 1983 Rajinikanth starrer Sivappu Suriyan, which was the beginning of the long standing legacy. As the news of its closing began to be let out, several fans took to social media to express their sorrow, and even recalled their memories with the iconic cinemas, from watching Rajinikanth starrer Baashha’s 125th day celebrations, to carrying Thalapathy Vijay’s film reels to the theater on a chariot, the memories are exquisite.

Unfortunately this is not the first time that the theater finds itself in a tough situation. 15 years ago, in 2009, a similar situation had arisen where Udhayam Theaters was put up for auction. However at that time, the lone surviving owner Paramasivam Pillai outbid everyone else, to maintain the ownership of the cinemas.

Advertisement

The Bigger Problem

The shutting down of Udhayam Theaters just points fingers at a much larger problem. Standalone theaters, which are not part of any multiplex chains, have found it quite difficult to survive after the onset of the pandemic, as well as the growing trend of streaming platforms. As reported by TOI, around 300 theaters across the state were on the verge of closure, as they were not even able to pay their electricity bills. While comfort and the cinematic experience are important, it is equally important to find a way for local single screen theaters to coexist with multiplex chains and OTT platforms, without either one struggling for their survival.

ALSO READ: Top 15 best Malayalam thriller movies on Netflix, Prime Video, and more; From Mammootty’s Kannur Squad to Fahadh Faasil’s Trance