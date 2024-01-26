Chiranjeevi’s unseen photo with granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela is priceless, Upasana hides face

The spirits are running high in the Konidela household with Megastar Chiranjeevi just being awarded the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India, on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. Needless to say, the news quickly spread like wildfire, and several fans and celebrities turned to social media to congratulate the veteran actor.

Earlier today, superstars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan, as well as Upasana Konidela had taken to social media to congratulate Chiranjeevi as well. In the latest update, Upasana has turned to Instagram to share an absolutely adorable picture of the Megastar being surrounded by his grandchildren. She also hide Klin Kaara Konidela's face as well. She shared the adorable picture with the caption:

“What you see are the five fingers that form a powerful fist. Congrats to our inspiration, not just in cinema & philanthropy but in life - as a dad, father-in-law, & granddad. Chirutha honored with Padma Vibhushan. Love you”

Check out the post below:

Chiranjeevi thanks fans for their support

As soon as the news that Chiranjeevi has been awarded the Padma Vibhushan was made public, the actor turned to social media where he shared a video in which he was thanking everyone. He mentioned that he is indebted to the audience, and that it is only their love and support that made him what he is today. Further, he added that over his 45 year career, he has played diverse roles with the sole motivation of entertaining the audience. The veteran actor further mentioned that he has attempted to do the best for the people around him in his personal life as well.

Check out his speech below:

Celebrities congratulate Chiranjeevi

Soon, celebrities took to social media to congratulate the veteran actor. Prominent names include SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Ravi Teja, Jr. NTR, and many more. Ram Charan even wrote a heartfelt note, where he mentioned that his father Chiranjeevi’s contribution to Indian cinema and the society at large played an important role in shaping his fans. Further, he also mentioned that his father is ‘an impeccable citizen of this great nation’

