Mega Star Chiranjeevi and Brahmanandam bring laughter to Savitri Classics book launch

During a book launch event, Megastar Chiranjeevi and the legendary comedian Brahmanandam added a touch of joy and humor. In the group photo with younger attendees, they brought their playful spirits to the forefront, teasing and sharing laughs. Their presence infused the occasion with an extra dose of fun, creating memorable moments for all. It's heartwarming to see these icons effortlessly spreading happiness and bonding with fans and colleagues of all ages.

When it comes to the biggest star Telugu cinema has seen, many would readily point to Mega Star Chiranjeevi, with his remarkable record in the industry. Similarly, when it comes to the best comedian actor in Telugu cinema, Brahmanandam's name unanimously rises to the top.

When these two icons come together for an event, there's an expectation of playful moments and togetherness, and that's exactly what they delivered at the launch of the Savitri Classics book. Their presence undoubtedly added charm and joy to the occasion, leaving fans happy to witness the meeting of two legends in the industry.

Chiranjeevi releases ‘Savitri Classics’

Savitri Classics is a special book put together by Savitri's daughter, Vijaya Chamundeswari. It celebrates the incredible roles of Savitri, one of India's greatest actresses. Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, inaugurated the book, showing their respect for Savitri's legacy. Remember the movie Mahanati from 2018? It told Savitri's life story, with Keerthi Suresh playing her and Dulquer Salman as Gemini Ganeshan. Savitri Classics is like a treasure chest of memories, capturing the magic of Savitri's performances for fans to cherish.

Chiranjeevi in his speech shared how much he admired the legendary actress Savitri. He felt honored to inaugurate the book Savitri Classics dedicated to her. He fondly remembered working with Savitri in his early days, in a movie called Punadirallu. Savitri even predicted Chiranjeevi’s future success in the film industry.

Chiranjeevi’s upcoming commitments

Chiranjeevi's next film is with director Vassishta, known for Bimbsara. Titled Vishwambhara, this will be Chiranjeevi's 156th film. It's said to be a fantasy movie, a genre Chiranjeevi hasn't explored much. Fans can expect it to hit screens around Sankranti 2025.

