A peek into Ram Charan’s 15 unseen childhood photos with family

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is celebrating his 39th birthday today, and he's receiving birthday wishes from all corners of the industry. With the success of RRR behind him and Shankar's Game Changer on the horizon, his career is on a high. But beyond his professional life, Ram Charan is known for being a family man. He never misses being with his loved ones during festivals or family birthdays.

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, also sought blessings at the Tirupati temple as part of his birthday celebrations. Alongside recent photos, some previously unseen photos of Ram Charan with his family are gaining traction online

Ram Charan's dad, Chiranjeevi, and uncle, Pawan Kalyan, are huge stars. There's a cool pic of Ram Charan sitting between them at a movie theater.

Ram Charan is very close with his uncle Pawan Kalyan. There is a photo taken in his teenage years. In the photo Ram Charan shares a moment with his uncle Pawan Kalyan, engaged in conversation while seated on a sofa.

From his childhood to his teenage years, Ram Charan exuded style and charisma, a trait he continues to carry today. In several photos with his dad, his unmistakable swagger is evident, showcasing his innate sense of style from a young age

When he was a kid, Ram Charan often hung out on his dad's film sets. There's this old pic from 1989 where Chiranjeevi's taming a leopard, and guess who's there too? It's Jr. NTR, who later became Bheem in RRR.

Ram Charan shares a close bond with his cousins, some of whom are also in the movie industry, including none other than Allu Arjun. There are numerous photos of Ram Charan enjoying quality time with his cousins, and having fun together.

Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Ram Charan is presently occupied with Game Changer, helmed by renowned Tamil director Shankar. In the film, Ram Charan portrays the character of IAS officer Ram Madan, with Kiara Advani starring opposite him as the female lead. Game Changer boasts an ensemble cast including SJ Surya, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar in pivotal roles.

Notably, Karthik Subbaraj is responsible for the screenplay, while Thaman is composing the music. This project marks Shankar's debut in Telugu cinema

