PHOTO: Chiranjeevi and Trisha have a coffee moment on Vishwambhara sets

Chiranjeevi and Trisha Krishnan are currently filming for their next film Vishwambhara together. The film which is expected to be a high-budget fantasy flick is already making heads turn.

Now, in a recent Instagram story shared by the lady beauty Trisha Krishnan herself, we can see the lead actors enjoying a cup of coffee on the film’s sets. The story also had the caption, “FROM MY MEGA CO-STAR.”

Check out the Instagram story by Trisha Krishnan

In a recent series of candid pictures, Chiranjeevi and Trisha Krishnan were both seen posing for photos with her Teen Maar co-star Pawan Kalyan as well. The latter had visited the sets of his brother’s film and gifted a potted plant to the actress as a gift.

The pictures were also shared by Trisha herself with her wishing everyone on Ugadi. The pictures were taken from the sets of Vishwambhara along with a statue of Lord Hanuman from Hindu mythology standing tall in the back. Moreover, the Chiranjeevi starrer also marks the actress’ return to Telugu cinema after a gap of 7 years, previously appearing in the movie Nayaki.

About Vishwambhara

Vishwambhara is an upcoming Telugu language socio-fantasy film starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role, written and directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The film also features Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady along with actors like Surbhi, Harsha Vardhan, Vennela Kishore, Praveen, Isha Chawla, and many more playing key roles in the film.

The film is slated to release in theaters on 10th January 2025 with the film being made on a high budget and intensive VFX. Initially, there were also rumors of the film being a sequel to the 1990 Chiranjeevi flick Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari but it was soon debunked by the makers themselves.

Trisha Krishnan’s next

Trisha Krishnan was last seen in 2023 with the Thalapathy Vijay starrer film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actress has been on a roll ever since with her being roped into playing the leading roles in Tamil films like Vidaa Muyarchi starring Ajith Kumar and Thug Life with Kamal Haasan.

The actress is already a part of the Malayalam film Mohanlal-Jeethu Joseph film Ram, which is currently delayed. Also, she is set to play a prominent role in Tovino Thomas’ upcoming film Identity.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan drops candid pics with Chiranjeevi and her Teen Maar co-star Pawan Kalyan from Vishwambhara sets