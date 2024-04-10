Trisha Krishnan drops candid pics with Chiranjeevi and her Teen Maar co-star Pawan Kalyan from Vishwambhara sets

Trisha Krishnan is undoubtedly a big name in the film industry. The actress has several big projects lined up for the year 2024, which also marks her return to the Telugu industry after seven years. She will be starring in Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambhara.

In a recent update, Trisha took to her social platform and shared a picture on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi with Chiranjeevi and her Teen Maar co-actor Pawan Kalyan.

Trisha Krishnan with Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan

On April 9, Trisha took to Instagram and shared a picture from the set of Vishwambhara and wrote in Telugu, “Ugadi Subhakanshalu” (Happy Ugadi). In the picture, Trisha was seen smiling while posing with Megastar Chiranjeevi and Power Star Pawan Kalyan.

Trisha Krishnan also posted a picture on her Instagram story where she can be seen giving a flower pot to Pawan Kalyan. They posed for pictures in front of a huge Lord Hanuman statue while creating another picture-perfect moment with the Megastar brothers and ensemble crew.

Soon after the pictures surfaced online, fans took to her comments section and expressed their excitement about the stars reuniting with each other. A fan wrote, “Theenmar is one the best film Pk and Trisha makes this story so romantic and Meture. Meera.” The other one wrote, “The Essence of Indian Heritage.”

Trisha Krishnan and Pawan Kalyan last featured together in their 2011 romantic drama titled Teen Maar, helmed by Shankar Dada M.B.B.S. fame director Jayanth C. Paranjee.

More about Trisha Krishnan- Pawan Kalyan starrer Teen Maar

The plot revolves around Michael, played by Pawan Kalyan, a Cape Town chef who adores Meera. When she transfers to India, they separate ways, convinced that long-distance love never works. However, Michael's friend, Senapati, attempts to persuade him to continue the connection which later forms the crux of the story.

Apart from lead stars, the film also featured Kriti Kharbanda, Paresh Rawal, Sonu Sood, Mukesh Rishi, Ali, and Tanikella Bharani in pivotal roles. The project was bankrolled by Bandla Ganesh under the banner of Parameswara Arts Production and was theatrically released on April 14, 2011.

For the uninitiated, the comedy-drama was a remake of a Hindi film titled Love Aaj Kal, helmed by Imtiaz Ali.

More about Vishwambhara

K. Vasishta, known for his work on Bimbisara, will write and direct Vishwambhara, an upcoming Telugu epic fantasy drama. Apart from Megastar Chiranjeevi, and Trisha Krishnan the film also has Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati have financed the project through UV Creations.

MM Keeravani, an Oscar-winning music director, has been brought on board to work on the soundtrack for this massive project. Vishwambhara is set to hit theatres on January 10th, 2025.

Trisha Krishnan’s upcoming films

Besides Vishwambhara, Trisha Krishnan has an enormous and busy schedule ahead of her. She will also appear in the Ajith Kumar film Vidaamuyarchi, which also stars Regina Cassandra, Arav, Arjun Das, and others.

Trisha recently completed the film's first schedule in Azerbaijan and is preparing for the second schedule, which will begin shortly. Apart from that, Trisha Krishnan will also feature in Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life, helmed by Mani Ratnam.

ALSO READ: Venkatesh Daggubati teams up with director Anil Ravipudi for a triangular crime entertainer; film's release date announced