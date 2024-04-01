Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda open up about their middle class habits at Origin Day event

The Telugu Digital Media Federation also known as DMF hosted a special event Origin Day in Hyderabad on March 31. The event was held to honor celebrities and social media influencers who have achieved a commendable response on digital platforms. Apart from them, Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda also graced the event with their presence.

During the event, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Vijay shared a deep-rooted conversation in which they spoke about being middle class despite having a huge stardom and a sea of fans.

Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi and Vijay Deverakonda discuss middle class values

During a conversation, Vijay Deverakonda asked Chiranjeevi about his habits while citing his example that he still has the habit of adding water to the shampoo bottle when it is getting empty, instead of throwing it away. Vijay mentioned he adds some water to the shampoo bottle and uses it till the last drop. Reacting to the same, the Megastar gave a thumbs up to Vijay, expressing his thoughts on his actions.



Later, the Megastar mentioned that he does the same, but with soap. He revealed he compresses little pieces of soap and then uses it for some other days instead of just throwing it away. Chiranjeevi also shared that the mentality of being middle class has always been with him. He also spoke about how his family habitually wastes electricity and revealed that while they do that, he is the one who takes care of switching off lights and conserves electricity.

Chiranjeevi then shared an interesting story about one incident and continued that recently his son Ram Charan took a visit to Bangkok and while leaving his room he did not switch off the lights and fan switches and kept the electricity running. Chiranjeevi mentioned how he later went to his room and turned off the light and fan. He also stressed the fact of how much we need to save water and mentioned the current scenario of the water crisis in Bengaluru.

More about the Origin Day event hosted by Telugu DMF

The event hosted by the Telugu Digital Media Federation marked a phenomenal moment in the world of digital space which took place at Hyderabad International Convention Centre Novotel in Hyderabad. The event was attended by more than 700+ creators and renowned influencers from the Telugu industry. Moreover, the event was live-streamed on 100+ digital creator's pages and across various platforms.

During the event, a special Telugu DMF elite membership card was launched by Vijay Deverakonda, and a health card by Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi was launched to nurture the significant factor of health and professional growth of digital creators and their loved ones. The event hosted by Telugu DMF has achieved a new benchmark for digital creators in South India.

