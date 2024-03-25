Prithviraj Sukumaran talks about how he said no to Chiranjeevi twice on working together

Prithviraj Sukumaran is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his much-awaited film, Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life, across all languages. The actor, in his recent media interaction, revealed how he had to say no to Megastar Chiranjeevi twice due to being busy with the shoot of the same.

Prithviraj said that during the days of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Chiranjeevi had asked him to be a part of the film but he had to decline the offer due to his commitment with Aadujeevitham. He said, “I was really flattered by the fact that Chiranjeevi sir thought of me for a big role. It was like a certificate for me. But I apologized and told him I had just started shooting for this project, for which I had been waiting for a decade. I had to grow a beard and lose weight.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran further disclosed how he directed the Malayalam film Lucifer, with Mohanlal in the lead role, which was a massive hit in Kerala. He said, “A few years later, I became a director with Lucifer, which was a hit in Kerala. Chiranjeevi sir brought the rights to that film, and his team asked me to consider directing the Telugu remake.”

“Once again, I told him, I would love to, sir, but there’s a big film I’m doing for which I have to grow a beard and lose weight. And he was like, Hey, you said the same story last time. I had forgotten that I already used the same excuse. But I hope his team conveyed to him that it was true," he said, having to decline the offer once again.

About Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham, aka The Goat Life, is an upcoming Indian film starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, based on the novel of the same name written by acclaimed author Benyamin. The survival drama showcases the trials of Najeeb Muhammed, who was a Malayali immigrant sold into slavery in Saudi Arabia and made to be a goatherd on a secluded farm.

The film starring Prithviraj also has Amala Paul playing the female lead, along with Jimmy Jean-Louis playing a key role in the film. The film, directed by Blessy, has also brought on board AR Rahman as the music composer, making it the third Malayalam project in his filmography.

