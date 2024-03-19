Prithviraj Sukumaran reveals he turned down role in Chiranjeevi starrer Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy due to THIS reason

Prithviraj Sukumaran is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Aadujeevitham, which is helmed by Blessy. The film, which is also known as The Goat Life, is slated to hit the silver screens on March 28th.

With just days remaining for the film’s release, its makers are currently busy with the last minute promotions of the film, which includes audio launches, trailer release, and interviews as well. In one such promotional interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran opened up about his interaction with Megastar Chiranjeevi. He recalled the hilarious situation, and revealed that he was caught up with the same film even after a span of four or five years.

Prithviraj reveals Chiranjeevi asked him to direct Telugu remake of Lucifer

Talking in the interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran recalled that the Waltair Veerayya actor had offered him a role in his 2019 epic historical action film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor mentioned that although he was flattered, he had to decline the offer as he was committed to Aadujeevitham at that time, and had grown his beard for the role in the film.

The actor further mentioned that years later, in 2019, Chiranjeevi had come to Kerala for the promotions of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Coincidentally, it was around the same time as the release of Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer, and it was Chiranjeevi who had purchased the Telugu remake rights of the film.

The Salaar actor mentioned that at that juncture, someone from the Megastar’s team approached him to direct the Telugu version of Lucifer as well. However, the actor was forced to decline the offer yet again, as he was still caught up with the production of Aadujeevitham. He added that although they were initially surprised that Prithviraj was giving the same excuse he did years ago, the actor later confirmed the reality behind the situation, and how the film’s production had extended for more than a decade.

The actor also spoke about Ram Charan in the interview, and mentioned that he is quite a gentleman. He also added that they speak once in a while.

More about Aadujeevitham

Aadujeevitham, or The Goat Life, is a survival thriller flick helmed by Blessy, based on a novel by the same name by Benyamin. In fact, the novel itself is based on a real life incident which occurred in the early 1990s.

The film follows the tale of Najeeb, a migrant laborer from Kerala, who goes to Saudi Arabia in search of jobs. However, he is forced into slavery there, as a goat herder, and faces tortuous situations from his boss. How he escapes and finds his way back home forms the crux of the story.

The film features an ensemble cast including Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Lucas and several others apart from Prithviraj Sukumaran. Academy Award-winning duo AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty take care of the music composition and sound design of the film, while Sunil KS takes care of the camera work. A Sreekar Prasad took care of the editing of the film.

