Chiyaan62: SJ Suryah roped in for prominent role in Vikram’s next with Chithha director SU Arun Kumar

In October 2023, Chiyaan Vikram gave his fans quite a pleasant surprise, as he announced his next film via social media. It was revealed that the film is tentatively titled Chiyaan62, and has SU Arun Kumar at its helm, who is known for his latest film Chithha, with Siddharth in the lead. Additionally, it was also revealed that GV Prakash will be composing the film’s music.

The makers released an announcement video, which quickly went viral on social media as well. The video showed a police station during a festive season in a village, and how a fight breaks out between Vikram and others due to the trivial reason that they tore the Ponniyin Selvan actor’s sandals. In the latest update, the makers have taken to social media, yet again, to announce that SJ Suryah will be joining the film’s cast.

Check out the post below:

SJ Suryah says Chiyaan62 is ‘A Rocking Project’

Sj Suryah was quick to respond to the makers’ announcement. The Maanaadu actor said that he is very happy, and that listening to the narration, it felt like God was blessing him with one more great success. The actor wrote on his X (formerly Twitter):

Advertisement

“Verrry happy to join @chiyaan 62 “A Rocking Project” by Chithha fame #SUArunkumar sir , very diff narration; I felt that God blessing one more great success when director Arun finished his great narration; & happy joining again with trendy @gvprakash sir”

Check out his post below:

On the workfront

Chiyaan Vikram was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film featured an ensemble cast including Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, and many more in prominent roles.

The actor will next be seen in Pa. Ranjith’s Thangalaan, which is slated to release in April this year. The film features a star-studded cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy and many more in crucial roles. The film is said to be a period action film set in the Kolar Gold Fields, and tells the story of the fight between the localities and foreign forces over land.

As for SJ Suryah, he was last seen alongside Raghava Lawrence in Karthik Subbaraj’s latest film Jigarthanda DoubleX. The film also featured Naveen Chandra, Nimisha Sajayan, Bava Chelladurai and many more in crucial roles.

The actor also has a flurry of films lined up ahead of him, including Nani starrer Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and Ram Charan starrer Game Changer in Telugu, Kamal Haasan and Shankar’s Indian 2, Dhanush’s second directorial D50, and Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Corporation in Tamil.

ALSO READ: Chiyaan62: Vikram to join hands with SU Arun Kumar for upcoming film; likely a gritty action flick