EXCLUSIVE: ‘I definitely want to work with SS Rajamouli again’: Ravi Teja on Vikramarkudu and the sequel

Back in 2006, the Mass Maharaja, Ravi Teja teamed up with SS Rajamouli for the first time on Vikramarkudu and the film went on to become a huge blockbuster. The resounding success of this action-packed entertainer crossed all the barriers as the film was eventually remade in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi and Bengali. The writer of the film, Vijayendra Prasad has spoken multiple times about the idea of spinning it into a franchise, however, we haven’t heard much about it otherwise. In an exclusive episode of Pinkvilla Masterclass, Ravi Teja opened up about his association with SS Rajamouli.

I have heard about the Vikramarkudu Sequel, says Ravi Teja

The actor, known for his Mass Cinema, said that he hasn’t spoken to SS Rajamouli about Vikramarkudu yet. “I haven’t spoken to SS Rajamouli about Vikramarkudu 2 but I have heard that they are indeed planning a sequel,” he said. The duo had collaborated much before the Bahubali phenomenon. Today, SS Rajamouli has gone global with the release of RRR and is among the biggest directors of Indian Cinema. Is Ravi Teja looking to reunite with Rajamouli?

I want to work with SS Rajamouli again, says Ravi Teja

He replied, “I want to work with SS Rajamouli again and again and again. Is there anyone in the Indian Film Industry who doesn’t want to work with SS Rajamouli?” Gearing up for the release of his Pan India Debut, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Ravi Teja insisted that his priority is to be a part of entertaining films. “I love to do films which have action, emotion and drama. I want to appeal to all sections of the audience. My priority is entertainment. Whenever I have done something offbeat, it has not worked despite being a good film,” he smiled.

The actor signed off promising a very big science fiction soon. “I am doing a sci-fi film soon,” he concluded. Watch this entertaining Pinkvilla Masterclass below, as Ravi Teja and his Tiger Nageswara Rao director, Vamsee, opened up about the period actioner, cinema in today’s time, and a lot more.

