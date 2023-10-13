EXCLUSIVE: Ravi Teja shares how proud he feels for Telugu cinema’s growth; REVEALS plans about RT 75

Ravi Teja, the ‘Mass Maharaja’ of Telugu films has been entertaining his audiences for more than two decades now. His roles in some of the iconic Telugu films and his ability to pull off action-comedy roles have garnered love and affection from fans all around.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla ahead of his next release Tiger Nageswara Rao, the actor was asked how he feels about the immense growth the Telugu film industry has received in recent years, especially since SS Rajamouli’s RRR went on to become a huge hit in international sectors, going as far as Oscars too.

When asked the actor responded “Of course, I feel proud”, adding to the statement his Tiger Nageswara Rao director Vamsee also said, “He’s a man with very less words. He congratulated them on Twitter (now X) by posting a note,” highlighting how the actor is a reluctant social media user and whenever he does something he genuinely feels it. To which Ravi Teja said, “Kuch bhi ho, mein dil se hi karta hun” (Whatever I do, I do it from the heart), exemplifying his simplistic lifestyle.

Sequels for his cult films

During the interview, the actor was asked that in this day and age of franchise films becoming popular, which all films of his would be up for a potential sequel or a franchise model. Quickly enough his fans started chanting the name of his 2004 superhit comedy-thriller film Venky.

Responding to the question the actor laughingly dodged a straight answer and asked “Why should he reveal it just about now? Let the works happen and in the meantime, I will share about it,” reassuring that something indeed is in the works for 1 or 2 films but he doesn’t want to reveal anything this early and spoil the fun. Even when asked about the potential sequel for his next Tiger Nageshwara Rao, he only said, “Let the first part come out and then we’ll see about everything.”

Check out the full interview here:

Ravi Teja 75

Ravi Teja is nearing the mark of his 75th film in a career that spans across two decades. In the interview, the mass actor was asked whether he is planning anything special for his 75th film, to which the actor responded he has nothing planned as ‘special’ and revealed that he doesn’t even keep count of his films. Adding that, “Usually my staff or production companies keep track of this number and reveal the consecutive number of the films.”

Continuing his response, the actor revealed that though he does not keep track of his films his personal team and all might remind him to do something other than ordinary for his ardent fan circle. Clarifying to his ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ director, the actor asked “What number is this film?”, finding out that it was his 73rd film the actor smirked a bit and just said, “Chalo dekhte hain” (We’ll see), instigating that something special is indeed in the works.

As of now, Ravi Teja’s Tiger Nageswara Rao is scheduled to hit the screens on 20th October. The film marks actress Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon’s debut film and will also feature veteran actor Anupam Kher in a prominent role.